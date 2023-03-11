Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy could get his way as Mauricio Pochettino is 'pretty open' to sealing a return to Hotspur Way, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

There are doubts over Spurs head coach Antonio Conte's future as his £15million-per-year contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Tottenham manager news - Mauricio Pochettino

According to The Times, Pochettino wants to be handed a second spell in charge of Tottenham if Conte parts ways with the north Londoners in the summer.

The report suggests the 51-year-old is among the names being considered to replace the Italian, who is increasingly likely to return to his homeland in the coming months, and remains on good terms with chairman Levy.

Pochettino has been out-of-work since being sacked by Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain last summer, meaning Tottenham would not have to part with a compensation fee if they look to hand him the job.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Argentinian would lift the fanbase and an 'X-factor' would head back to the capital club.

It emerged last month that Pochettino has turned down an approach to succeed Graham Potter in the Chelsea dugout.

What has Paul Brown said about Pochettino?

Brown believes Levy has a track record of getting his way and, as a result, there is a strong possibility that Pochettino will return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium dugout in the not-too-distant future.

The journalist understands that the former Southampton manager has remained keen on heading back to north London since his initial spell in charge was cut short.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "Levy usually gets what Levy wants. If both those conditions are met, I think you're quite likely to see Pochettino back at Spurs.

"But you have to wonder what other options Pochettino might have. He's always seemed pretty open to a return and to finishing a job he feels he never really got to see through the first time around."

Would Pochettino be an exciting successor to Conte?

Tottenham shone under Pochettino's guidance and, according to Transfermarkt, he led them to 160 wins from 293 matches during his initial spell at the helm.

While he was unable to end Spurs' lengthy trophy drought, the South American brought a feelgood factor to the club and averaged 1.89 points-per-game in the Premier League.

Pochettino also led Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final, only for a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool to end their dreams of winning the top prize in European club football, and he was sacked a matter of months later.

He went on to win three pieces of silverware at PSG, including the Ligue 1 title, before being dismissed from the Parc des Princes.

Pochettino has sealed 292 victories from 598 matches in management, highlighting that he would be an exciting replacement for Conte at Tottenham.