Tottenham Hotspur are "leading the race" for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs need to sign a new number one this summer with Hugo Lloris set to leave north London.

Tottenham transfer news — David Raya

Last month, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT that Raya is a player who Tottenham like.

Since then, it's been claimed by the MailOnline that Spurs and Daniel Levy want to sign the Spaniard for £20m.

That's unlikely to be enough to get him out of the Gtech Community Stadium, though, with Brentford manager Thomas Frank warning suitors that his price tag is £40m.

"You all know the price — £40m — and absolutely it’s realistic," the 49-year-old was recently quoted as saying by talkSPORT.

What has Rudy Galetti said about David Raya and Tottenham?

Galetti says Raya is one of Tottenham's main targets to replace Lloris, who's expected to leave the club in the summer, according to The Telegraph.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian journalist said: "At the moment, we can say Spurs are leading the race for the Spanish goalkeeper. He's considered one of the main targets to replace Lloris, who unless a sensational twist, will say goodbye in June. As for the coach situation, there will be concrete developments only when the new director has been chosen."

Which other goalkeepers are Tottenham looking at?

Raya doesn't seem to be the only shot-stopper on Tottenham's radar, with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martínez also being linked with a move to Hotspur Way.

According to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, the Premier League outfit are interested in the World Cup winner.

Chelsea's Édouard Mendy also appears to be another name that Tottenham are considering, though it remains to be seen whether their London rivals would be open to doing business with them.

A report from The Sun has suggested that Spurs could make a move for the Senegal international after he rejected a new contract offer from his current employers.

Looking at the above, then, it's clear that Tottenham want a goalkeeper who already has Premier League experience to replace Lloris between the sticks.

Out of Raya, Martínez and Mendy, the Brentford star is probably the most attainable option, with his club already naming their price. It'll now be interesting to see whether Spurs are willing to go as high as £40m for a player who's about to enter the final year of his contract.