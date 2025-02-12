Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as serious contenders to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

Spurs have reportedly held talks with Sane’s representatives recently and appear well-placed to land the former Manchester City star after the season, with his Bayern stay looking increasingly unlikely.

CaughtOffside claims the Bundesliga giants have given up on extending Sane’s £320,000-per-week contract, and he is now likely to become a free agent this summer.

Tottenham may face strong competition from other European clubs for the ‘phenomenal’ 29-year-old winger, with Barcelona also showing interest.