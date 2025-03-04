Tottenham Hotspur could look to land Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling in the coming summer transfer window, according to reports - with the club's chiefs believing that they are 'leading the race' for his signature ahead of a potential move in the off-season.

Dibling made a handful of appearances when the Saints were promoted from the Championship last season, but it's been in the Premier League where he's honed his first-team craft, impressing with a number of performances that have had defenders scampering - and that might see the north London club make an official move for his services.

Report: Tottenham 'Believe' They are 'Leading' Tyler Dibling Race

The Southampton youngster has plenty of interest from the Premier League

The report from talkSPORT claims that Tottenham believe they are leading the race to sign Dibling from Southampton. The youngster is expected to leave the south coast club once Saints' relegation from the Premier League is confirmed, with Ivan Juric's side having only picked up nine points in the top-flight so far this season - and Ange Postecoglou could utilise him in his squad.

Tyler Dibling's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 7th Goals 2 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =5th Shots Per Game 1 =5th Dribbles Per Game 1.3 2nd Match rating 6.46 9th

Dibling is out of contract next summer, and having been 'unhappy' with the new deal that he has been offered, Saints will be keen to pick up a sizeable fee for his services before his contract runs down, and any potential move goes to a tribunal.

Tottenham chair Daniel Levy is thought to believe that it will be difficult for Southampton's top brass to stick to their valuation, which is in excess of £50million - and although Newcastle United and Aston Villa have made initial enquiries as to taking the winger from the south coast, Tottenham believe that they are leading the race for the prodigy, who has been one of the few shining lights in what has been a torrid season for the rock bottom club - leading to a report from Florian Plettenberg stating that 'half of Europe' wants the fearless starlet.

Dibling scored his first Premier League goal with a well-taken strike against Ipswich Town back in September, and with other strong performances against Liverpool and Manchester United, the youngster has given a great account of himself in the top-flight against some of the world's best defenders.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyler Dibling has five goals in 29 games for England's youth teams.

Tottenham could utilise him on the right flank and push Dejan Kulusevski into the centre of the park, offering Brennan Johnson and Dibling the chance to rotate in Postecoglou's system.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-03-25.

