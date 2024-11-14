Tottenham Hotspur's trophy drought is in its 16th year, but Ange Postecoglou has insisted he 'always wins' trophies in his second season at the club. That puts pressure on the Australian coach to deliver as the Lilywhites faithful eagerly await silverware and the opportunity to shut rival fans up.

Spurs' last trophy came in February 2008 when they beat London rivals Chelsea 2-1 in the League Cup final at Wembley. Didier Drogba had given the Blues the lead with a first-half free-kick. Dimitar Berbatov equalised from the spot in the 70th minute to draw Harry Redknapp's men level.

Jonathan Woodgate took Tottenham to the trophy with a thumping header three minutes into stoppage time. It ended another 16-year trophy drought, having last won a major competition in 1992 before that famous day at the new Wembley.

Redknapp's League Cup winners cemented themselves as heroes at White Hart Lane, and names such as Robbie Keane, Jermaine Jenas, and Ledley King were etched in the north London giants' history books. At left-back that day was Pascal Chimbonda, the ever-reliable Frenchman who was predominantly a right-back.

Chimbonda spent three years at Spurs and became a 'Barclays' journeyman, with spells at Wigan Athletic, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, and Queens Park Rangers. He retired in July 2021 but recently came out of retirement at the age of 45 to play for ninth-tier Skelmersdale United.

Age is Just a Number for Chimbonda

The Spurs hero became Skelmersdale's player-manager

Last year, Chimbonda was tasked with guiding Skelmersdale out of a gloomy mid-October situation in which they were bottom of the North West Counties League Premier Division. He dramatically oversaw an upturn in form, with his side winning four of 12 games.

However, the ex-Spurs defender was hit with a five-match stadium ban after being sent off for a touchline scuffle in his debut match as manager against Barnoldswick Town for a touchline scuffle. After an appeal, this ban was reduced to three games, and he was forced to pay a £50 fine. But that wasn't the only twist in the tale.

Chimbonda touched on this incident months later (via LancsLive):

"I went on to separate our players, and then on the way back to the dugout, the other coach came over to confront me... When people saw that, things kicked off again between the two sides, and that's why I got suspended for five games. It was all so mad, really, but that's it."

Chimbonda grew irritated with his players' disappointing performances, which kept them at rock bottom. He was caught swearing 70 times during half-time of a 6-0 loss to Colne. He decided enough was enough and came out of retirement at 44 to become player-manager at the Community Ground.

This didn't lead to a dramatic change, as Skelmersdale finished the season bottom of the NWCFL Premier Division, suffering a second consecutive relegation. Chimbonda was sacked in May of this year and replaced by Tommy Lawson.

Chimbonda's Frosty Spurs Exit

The Frenchman wasn't happy with Harry Redknapp

Chimbonda left Spurs for Blackburn in August 2009 for £2 million after growing frustrated with his lack of first-team opportunities. He seemed to hit out at Redknapp for not playing him more when he addressed his departure (via The Mirror):

"When I came back to Tottenham I thought I would play, but something happened. I don’t know why, and I don’t want to know why. "It was the right time to leave Tottenham because I was there for six months and I didn’t play. I want to play football. If I had stayed at Tottenham I would not have played."

Chimbonda made 103 appearances for the Lilywhites, scoring four goals and providing 10 assists. He also earned one cap for France's national team while at White Hart Lane.

Redknapp had initially spoken highly of Chimbonda and the versatility he brought to the team, as he could play at right, left and centre back. He said just months before the full-back parted ways (via Sky Sports):

"I just felt that Chimbonda gives us cover all over. I was looking for somebody who could play everywhere anywhere. That's going to be important. He has energy, gets forward and is an attacking full-back."

Pascal Chimbonda at Tottenham Appearances 103 Goals 4 Assists 10 Achievements League Cup

However, the former Tottenham boss' trust dissipated at the back end of the player's spell in north London. Those issues were apparent as he sat on the bench in each of Spurs' last ten games of the 2008-09 Premier League campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt as of 14/11/2024.