Tottenham Hotspur icons Didier Zokora and Teemu Tainio are the most underrated teammates Ledley King shared a dressing room with at Hotspur Way, the Spurs legend has told GIVEMESPORT.

While the north Londoners are preparing for life under Ange Postecoglou, following his appointment as the new head coach last week, King has been reminiscing about his playing days.

How did Ledley King perform during his Tottenham career?

King was a one-club man during his playing career, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he racked up 21 goal contributions in 322 appearances.

The 42-year-old is also the last Tottenham captain to get his hands on a trophy, as he lifted the League Cup following a comeback win over London rivals Chelsea in the 2008 final at Wembley.

Although King went on to become a reliable centre-half, he spent the early stages of his career in midfield and scored the fastest-ever goal in Premier League history when he netted inside 9.82 seconds during a clash with Bradford City in December 2000.

Although that record has since been taken away from the 21-cap England international by Shane Long, who took just 7.69 seconds to score against Watford during his Southampton days, he is still revered as a Spurs legend.

After suffering with chronic knee problems, King announced his retirement in 2012, but he has remained with his boyhood club as an ambassador.

What has Ledley King said about his time at Tottenham?

King has revealed that he ranks Zokora and Tainio as the two most underrated players to play alongside him for Tottenham.

He feels the midfield duo deserved more praise for their performances during their respective stints in north London.

Speaking at a Monster Energy activation at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, King told GIVEMESPORT: "I always liked Didier Zokora in the midfield. I thought he was a little bit underrated. Another one was Teemu Tainio, another midfield player.

"They were very important players in the team, but they didn't always get the plaudits they deserved. As a defender, they were my favourite guys because they did the dirty work in front of me and made my job easier.

"Both of them were underrated and better than people probably thought they were."

How did Didier Zokora and Teemu Tainio perform for Tottenham?

Zokora joined Spurs in the summer of 2006, with Sky Sports reporting a deal was struck after Saint Etienne had put an £8million price tag on the defensive midfielder.

The Ivory Coast international, who went on to win 123 caps for his country, failed to get his name on the scoresheet over the course of a 134-match career at White Hart Lane, but he contributed seven assists.

Zokora left Tottenham three years after his arrival, joining Sevilla for an undisclosed fee, while he hung up his boots in 2017.

Tainio linked up with Spurs in 2005, having signed a pre-contract agreement during the final six months of his deal at Auxerre.

The Finnish midfielder made 83 appearances during his time in north London, registering six goal contributions along the way.

Although Tainio left Tottenham for Sunderland in 2008, his ties to the club have remained as his son, Maximus, joined the club nine years later.

Now in charge of FC Haka in his homeland, 43-year-old Tainio has registered 70 wins from his first 148 matches in management.