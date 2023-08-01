Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy could be 'coming round to the idea' of selling Harry Kane this summer, because of one key development talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Kane remains Bayern Munich's priority this summer, as the Bundesliga side look to add goals to their roster before September's deadline.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Harry Kane

It's been one of the transfer sagas of the summer, with Tottenham talisman Kane being linked with a sensational switch to record German champions Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian outfit saw a £60 million bid rejected earlier in the transfer window, with their follow-up offer of £70 million also laughed off by Spurs, as per The Evening Standard.

A third bid is expected to arrive in Tottenham's inbox, with the Bayern Munich hierarchy having reportedly met with Levy this week to discuss a move.

There are suggestions that Kane wants out of Tottenham, with the striker having already entered the final 12 months of his £200,000-per-week contract, while showing no signs of wanting to sign an extension.

As a result, it's suggested Spurs owner Joe Lewis has instructed Levy and Co. to sanction a sale for Kane, if the Englishman doesn't sign fresh terms.

And it's believed because of that Levy might have had a change of heart in relation to Kane, with a Tottenham exit now closer than ever before.

What has Alex Crook said about Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur?

When quizzed about the latest in regard to Kane's future at the north London outfit, talkSPORT reporter Crook admitted it looked likely that the academy product will leave Tottenham this summer.

On the 30-year-old, Crook said: "The fact Daniel Levy is even willing to sit down with the two guys from Bayern Munich suggests that maybe he's coming round to the idea of selling for the first time really.

"But I think they're still going to get near that £100 million figure and Bayern Munich will certainly have to pay a club record.

"I think what's been obvious throughout this whole process is that Kane and his advisors have certainly given the indication to Bayern Munich that they want to make the move.

"So it puts Spurs in a difficult position, because can they afford to risk hanging on to him and then him leaving for free next summer? Probably not is the answer, so it's not ideal."

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

While the Kane saga rumbles on in the background, Ange Postecoglou and Co. are working hard at building a Tottenham side capable of challenging for top-four contention next season.

It's claimed by The Telegraph that one addition Spurs would love to make before September 1st is Mathys Tel, with the capital club said to be keen on the Bayern Munich youngster.

The report suggests Tottenham are likely to use talks with the German side as a chance to register interest in Tel, even though the player himself isn't said to be keen on a move.

Elsewhere, it's also reported that the hunt for a new centre-back continues at Tottenham, with Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven being lined up as two potential options.