Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy could consider letting Harry Kane run down his contract before leaving for free, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Kane has already entered the final 18 months of his current contract and could push for a move away from Tottenham this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Harry Kane

Rest assured Spurs fans, star man Kane could be staying at the club beyond this summer's transfer window.

At least that's according to a report by The Telegraph, which states Kane is currently considering running down his existing deal at Hotspur Way, before leaving on a free transfer next summer.

It comes amid speculation surrounding Kane's immediate future, as rumours linking the England captain with a move away continue to grow.

Manchester United are mooted as one of the clubs most interested in his signature, with the Red Devils said to be plotting a mega £80 million move for Kane (Daily Star).

The United supporters could be heard chanting Kane's name during their recent 2-2 draw with Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, indicating the fans are already sold on the prospective deal.

But if reports are to be believed, the United faithful - or any club Kane decides to sign for - might be forced into waiting a little longer, should the 29-year-old stick around in north London.

What has Dean Jones said about Kane running his contract down?

When asked about the chances of Kane running his contract down, transfer insider Jones admitted it would be out of character for Levy to sanction such an approach.

On Kane leaving Tottenham for free, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I would be surprised if Daniel Levy let that happen because I don't think it's really in the way he is as a person to let such a valuable asset leave for free. That would surprise me.”

Should Tottenham cash-in on Kane while they have a chance?

If it's to be believed that Kane will leave Tottenham either this season or next, it's difficult to argue against Tottenham cashing in on Kane this summer.

Kane is currently valued at just under £80 million by Transfermarkt and while an expiring contract may hinder Levy's ability to land a ginormous sum of money, it's difficult to imagine Spurs not being able to recoup a hefty-enough fee should they sell.

Of course, if Levy does decide to give it one last year, there remains the small chance that Kane could agree to signing a contract extension, keeping him at the club beyond next summer.

However, with Kane now heading into his thirties and having never won a major honour, now could be the right time for the Spurs talisman to pack his bags and depart Tottenham once and for all.