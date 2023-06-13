Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could become a target for Paris Saint-Germain, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

PSG are at risk of losing Kylian Mbappé this summer and Jones thinks that the French club could identify Spurs' talisman as a potential replacement.

Tottenham transfer news — Harry Kane

Kane has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Earlier this month, the Daily Mirror claimed that the Spanish giants were lining up a £100m bid for the player.

However, with Mbappé possibly set to be put on the market, it could see them quickly turn their attention to the Frenchman.

L'Équipe reported on Monday that Mbappé will not be taking up the option to extend his PSG contract, which expires in 2024, by a further year, meaning that his employers may be forced to sell him this transfer window despite his intention to stay.

Real Madrid have targeted the World Cup winner in the past, something their president Florentino Pérez has publicly spoken about. "We wanted to do it last August and they didn't let him leave. He kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid and 15 days before changed the situation," Pérez told El Chiringuito (via BBC Sport) last June.

What has Dean Jones said about Harry Kane, PSG and Tottenham?

Jones thinks Mbappé leaving PSG could cause a domino effect involving Kane and Tottenham.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Daniel Levy will now hope Real Madrid go and make PSG an offer for Mbappé and leave Harry Kane alone. The problem is that it might mean PSG come and knock on the door for Kane as a domino effect.

"It must feel like there is a constant thunderstorm over London and Levy just needs it to pass so that Spurs can have a settled pre-season knowing their striker isn’t about to be at the centre of a huge offer. I don’t think Kane would be desperate to join PSG, though. I don’t think that has the same lure as Madrid."

Will Harry Kane join PSG if he gets the opportunity to?

It would be a bit of a surprise. While Kane would obviously get the chance to win Ligue 1 and his first piece of silverware, it is not the biggest honour in football.

Considering that, it is easy to imagine him holding out for a move to another European giant like Real Madrid or Manchester United or remaining at Hotspur Way.

While Tottenham may not be able to offer the England captain the opportunity to bag a league title like PSG can, staying with Ange Postecoglou's side will give him the chance to become the Premier League's all-time top scorer.