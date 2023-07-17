Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has already made his feelings clear on a potential move to north London, Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk has told GIVEMESPORT.

Manager Ange Postecoglou may have to dip into the transfer market for a new centre-forward if Harry Kane leaves the club this summer.

Tottenham transfer news

Kane is currently a target for Bayern Munich as they try to bring in a No.9.

Speaking about their interest in the 29-year-old, Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness recently told Sport 1 (via Sky Sports): "Harry Kane has clearly signalled in all conversations that his decision stands — and if he keeps to his word, then we'll get him, because then Tottenham will have to buckle.

"Kane wants to play internationally and luckily for us Tottenham will not be active internationally next year."

Transfer insider Dean Jones informed GIVEMESPORT last week that it could take £120m to persuade Daniel Levy to sell Kane in this window.

What has Christian Falk said about Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane and Tottenham?

Falk says Tottenham view Osimhen as a potential Kane replacement but the Nigerian is not keen on a move to Hotspur Way.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Everybody's trying [to sign him] and he's also in the ideas of Tottenham as an alternative if Harry Kane is leaving. But I heard Osimhen is not so interested in going to Tottenham."

How much could Victor Osimhen cost?

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis recently suggested in an interview with Mediaset (via MailOnline) that Osimhen's price tag is £170m.

It is an amount of money that Tottenham are not going to pay for the 24-year-old, who earns around £90,000 a week at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, according to Capology. It means Spurs are probably going to have to look at other options if Kane does depart Postecoglou's side.

In terms of alternatives, then, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed that the Premier League outfit have an interest in Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic.

Like Osimhen, Vlahovic is one of the best strikers in Serie A, so he could be a good replacement for Kane. In total, the Serbia international has scored 61 goals in 140 outings in the Italian top flight, as per Transfermarkt.

He, alongside Napoli's talisman, is the calibre of centre-forward Tottenham need to be targeting if they lose Kane this summer. The England captain parting ways with his current employers is far from a certainty, though.

According to The Telegraph, Spurs are willing to offer their man a £400,000-a-week contract and post-playing career in their bid to get him to stay at the club.

It is an incredible proposal, so perhaps it would be unwise to rule out anything at this stage. Maybe the Three Lions star does decide to put pen to paper on a fresh deal.

If he does not and remains at the club beyond this window, though, then it leaves Tottenham in a very dangerous situation. Into the final year of his contract, they run the risk of losing him on a free transfer in 2024.