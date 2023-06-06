Tottenham Hotspur are ready to declare that Harry Kane is completely off the market this summer.

Daniel Levy’s stance on him joining Manchester United is well documented—the Spurs chairman does not want him switching to Old Trafford at any price.

But new noises out of Tottenham are suggesting that is also the case with Real Madrid.

There have been assumptions that a transfer to the Spanish capital would be viewed differently by Levy as it would mean he is not lining up for a direct rival, and would mean he gets to cash in on his star asset before losing him for free next year.

Yet sources are now suggesting that is not the case and he Levy is making it known he does not want to sell to them, either.

It appears part of the plan to give new boss Ange Postecoglou every chance of succeeding at the club. Previous target Arne Slot had also sought assurances that Kane would not be sold.

It means Kane will now have to assess how he personally views this final year on his Spurs contract. And it remains to be seen if Levy’s resolve is truly tested with a big bid for the club's poster boy.

Man United have been willing to go head-to-head with Real Madrid to sign Kane. Erik ten Hag’s men were blunt in attack as they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday and the plan is to make sure such problems are not still an issue by the start of next season.

They have always known he will not be easy to sign - yet also know they are pretty much his only current option in England if he wants a move.

But the stance right now is that Spurs will not do business with them.

Madrid have an eye on him as an elite Karim Benzema replacement, after the club announced on Sunday that their star striker is leaving the club.

England striker Kane has never shown a true desire to play abroad any time soon, but this pending pursuit would spark intrigue. And Madrid believe they have the financial power and football heritage to turn Kane’s head.

Sources close to Kane have not declared any intention of demanding a transfer yet - but a genuine battle for him here could test his loyalty every bit as much as Manchester City’s interest once did.