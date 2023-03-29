Tottenham Hotspur are having a rethink over a return for Mauricio Pochettino even though Fabio Paratici's worldwide ban makes a move for him easier, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Pochettino has been in mind over a move back to Hotspur Way, and while he remains a candidate Jones has hinted the Argentine is not necessarily the frontrunner to be appointed as Antonio Conte's predecessor.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Mauricio Pochettino

As per a BBC Sport report, world football's governing body FIFA has placed a ban on Paratici from engaging in any footballing activities.

Paratici has been operating as Tottenham's managing director since July 2021, but will be forced to leave the club after the recent development.

The 50-year-old had been given an initial 30-month ban from Italian football in January, but was still able to operate in his role as Spurs' managing director.

However, with FIFA having extended it to cover all football activities, Paratici has no choice but to cut his ties with the north Londoners.

It comes amid a challenging period for Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who last weekend green-lighted the sacking of manager Conte.

The Evening Standard reported that Levy and Co. were keen to crack on with the process of appointing Conte's successor as soon as possible, with the club aiming to have hired a replacement before the start of pre-season.

Despite the continued links with Pochettino, Jones says he may not be the frontrunner for the role despite the worries over Paratici.

What has Dean Jones said about Tottenham's hunt for a new manager?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones hinted that Levy has performed a slight U-turn at Hotspur Way.

On their hunt for a new boss, Jones said: "Levy had always fancied bringing Pochettino back and that was going to clash eventually with Paratici's role, so it looked like it would be up to the Italian to bring forward names that would make him think otherwise.

"What actually happened recently is that I'm told Levy started to have second thoughts about a Poch return, and that's why he hasn't rushed into it right now. It will be interesting to see how he deals with the situation as this Paratici situation plays out - the whole process is looking slightly different to the one we were expecting."

Would Pochettino be interested in return to Tottenham?

As per a report by MailOnline from earlier this month, Pochettino is on the list of prospective candidates to take over from Conte at Hotspur Way.

Despite being sacked by the club in November 2019, the 51-year-old coach, who has taken charge of 598 matches in his career, is said to be open to a return.

Pochettino presided over one of the club's most successful periods during his five-year spell, including guiding Spurs to their only-ever Champions League final, with suggestions that a return to the club would be welcomed by the supporters.