Tottenham Hotspur would be "missing a trick" by not hiring Roberto De Zerbi as their Antonio Conte replacement, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT.

De Zerbi is yet to complete a full season in English football, but Brown has tipped the Italian coach to succeed at Tottenham, should he be given the job.

Tottenham manager news - Roberto De Zerbi

As per a report by Football Insider, Tottenham hold significant interest in Brighton boss De Zerbi.

It's claimed the ex-Shakhtar Donetsk manager is being considered for the Spurs job, with the club having sacked compatriot Conte last month.

After replacing the departing Graham Potter, who left for Chelsea in September, De Zerbi has arguably improved Brighton's fortunes, putting them on the brink of European qualification, while also guiding the Seagulls to an FA Cup semi-final.

A remarkable achievement, not least given this is De Zerbi's first taste of management in England, with the 49-year-old having already earned plaudits for his work.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently claimed De Zerbi is already having an impact on the English game, insisting he's "changing many things", while claiming his teams play "wonderful football" (via Sussex World).

High praise from the four-time Premier League winner, there are now suggestions that despite interest from Spurs having reportedly cooled, the north Londoners would be making a mistake by not pursuing his services this summer.

What has Paul Brown said about De Zerbi to Tottenham?

On Spurs' hunt for a Conte replacement, journalist Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham ought to target De Zerbi ahead of alternative targets.

On the 49-year-old, Brown said: "You could argue Brighton & Hove Albion are a better team now than they were under Graham Potter.

"So I think Roberto De Zerbi is a really underrated manager and I'm not personally convinced that Spurs are looking at him seriously.

"But I really think they should be because they could be missing a trick if they don't.”

Who else is in the mix to take over as Tottenham manager?

According to 90min, Thomas Frank is another Premier League coach being eyed up by the Spurs hierarchy with the view to making him their next manager.

The Danish boss became the first manager to guide Brentford to the Premier League in 2021 and has since enjoyed a positive spell with the capital club.

Elsewhere, it's claimed Vincent Kompany is high up on the list of potential managerial appointments at Hotspur Way, with the former Manchester City defender himself having impressed during his short time as a manager in England.

Returning Burnley to the Premier League at the first time of asking, The Sun suggest Daniel Levy and Co. are intent on testing the waters with the Belgian, as they look to fill their manager vacancy as quickly as possible.