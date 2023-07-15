Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy does have a price in mind for Harry Kane, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

While the north London club's stance is that the striker is not for sale, Jones says there is a figure Levy would consider and has told GIVEMESPORT what it is.

Tottenham transfer news — Harry Kane

Sky Sports' Michael Bridge recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Kane is not pushing for a move away from Hotspur Way.

It comes amid strong interest from Bayern Munich, with The Athletic reporting that the German giants have already made two bids for the 29-year-old.

According to The Guardian, Tottenham's position is Kane is not available and they want to keep hold of him despite his contract expiring next summer.

The outlet states that they have already offered him a new one, but with the England captain yet to sign, Spurs are at risk of losing him for nothing in 2024. Nevertheless, that has not stopped them from resisting Bayern's advances.

What has Dean Jones said about Harry Kane and Tottenham?

While Tottenham may be briefing that Kane is not for sale, Jones understands that Levy would actually consider a package worth £120m for the centre-forward.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Daniel Levy has a real conundrum if Bayern commit to a bigger offer because this is his last chance to get big money for Kane and, at the same time, get him out of the country so that he can’t harm Spurs in the next couple of years.

"It’s probably the most intriguing part of this. In a year’s time, he could end up at [Manchester] United or Chelsea or at another rival club on a free transfer, but if he joins Bayern now, he’s almost certain to stick with them for a couple of seasons while he collects his trophies.

"Now, that totally goes against everything briefed because Spurs are adamant still that Kane is not for sale — in England or abroad. But everyone is wondering if the businessman in Levy can genuinely stick to that line of thinking. And actually, I’m told there is a point at which he would listen to offers.

"Here’s what I’ve heard: If Bayern make an overall offer that gets above and beyond £100m, then it would have to be considered. And when I say beyond, I’m talking £120m.

"So let’s face it — that is unlikely. Bayern are serious about trying to sign Kane and they have been given assurances that he is willing to do it. But can they actually get to the levels needed? It’s true Spurs are putting a new contract offer in front of Kane but, of course, there is no chance of him signing that at the moment."

How much money are Tottenham prepared to pay Harry Kane to stay?

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham are willing to offer Kane a £400,000-a-week contract.

That kind of proposal could be hard to turn down, while Bayern may not be prepared to spend over £100m on the Three Lions star, so maybe Spurs will end up keeping hold of their most prized possession.