Tottenham Hotspur hold a genuine interest in making Vincent Kompany their next full-time manager, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Kompany has impressed during his short spell as a manager in English football and Jones believes Tottenham are considering a surprise move for the 37-year-old.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Vincent Kompany

According to a report by The Sun from earlier in the month, Kompany is one of the leading candidates to take over the hot seat at Tottenham.

It's claimed the Manchester City legend, who recently won the Championship title with Burnley, is being considered by Daniel Levy as Antonio Conte's successor.

Despite his relatively tender age for a manager, the Spurs chiefs are said to want to build a long-term project under their next coach, with Kompany singled out as the ideal option.

However, having earned promotion to the Premier League with the Clarets, talk of a move to Spurs has started to dwindle.

What has Dean Jones said about Kompany joining Tottenham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones believes Tottenham are keen on Kompany's managerial services, but have doubts whether he'd be open to taking the job.

On the ex-Anderlecht manager, Jones said: "Tottenham took a big gamble with their interim situation but I spoke to a good contact and he said Spurs have been adamant they cannot rush this process.

"It must be tempting to get someone in because of this Champions League race they are in to make it to the top four but if Spurs are going to get this right they have to find a man that absolutely fits the model they are looking to build. And they really are leaving no stone unturned.

"I think the most surprising person they have seriously considered is Vincent Kompany but what I have discovered is why he really is so highly thought of. Yes of course part of this is that Burnley won promotion but within football circles there has already been admiration for the tactical implementations he used in his time with Anderlecht.

"He was very adaptable and creative in his team structure and playing patterns and one contact close to Spurs said they are impressed by the fact he has a very unique outlook on how to play and that’s why he has been considered.

"My feeling is he will stay at Burnley for now and we know there are a few other very good people being checked out by Spurs in this process so he was only part of the expirations. But Burnley have a very good manager and will do well to hold onto him long-term."

Would Kompany joining Spurs be a sensible move?

Yet to complete his first season in English football, there is a sense that both Kompany and Tottenham could be jumping the gun.

Boasting a mere 146 matches as a professional manager to his name, Kompany has barely amassed enough experience to be trusted for a top Premier League job.

Instead, continuing his role with Burnley and trying to keep them in the top flight next season appears to be the more sensible option right now.