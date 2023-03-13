Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is unlikely to be sacked mid-season, unless Spurs endure a "poor run of results", Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Conte was appointed as Tottenham manager in 2021, but has failed to win a trophy during his 18-month spell in charge.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Antonio Conte

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Conte and Spurs. While the Italian manager recovered from gallbladder surgery, Tottenham's on-pitch fortunes nosedived, with the north Londoners crashing out of both the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Defeat to Sheffield United in the fifth round of the FA Cup was compounded by a limp exit from the last-16 stage of the Champions League against AC Milan.

Spurs failed to score across both legs of their tie against the Serie A giants, with many criticising their lacklustre style of play.

The pressure on Conte's shoulders was alleviated somewhat at the weekend, when his team brushed aside strugglers Nottingham Forest with an assured 3-1 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Forest were the side that knocked Spurs out of the League Cup earlier in the season, with Tottenham facing yet another trophy-less campaign.

Attention for Conte and Spurs has switched to securing a spot in the top four, but there have been rumours Conte's job could be under threat before the campaign has even finished.

What has Michael Bridge said about Conte's future at Spurs?

Speaking on the ex-Chelsea chief's current situation, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge hinted that Conte's job could come under threat, should results continue to worsen.

On Conte's predicament, Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "I'd be surprised if there's any change between now and the summer with Conte.

"I think Spurs would have to go on a poor run of results for him to be sacked and even then, I don't think they’ve got the worst run to the end of the season.

"They've made big mistakes. They made a big mistake in the FA Cup. They've obviously got no cup commitments now.

"So I do believe they'll be in the hunt for a top-four finish from now to the end of the season, which will probably keep him in his job for now.”

Who might Conte be replaced by at Hotspur Way?

As per a report in the MailOnline, the expectation among the Tottenham hierarchy is that Conte will leave his post at the end of the season.

Conte's deal with Spurs is set to expire in the summer, and while the club do hold an option to extend that by a year, it's likely Tottenham won't exercise the extension.

It's led to speculation surrounding who might take over from Conte, with the preferred candidate among the Tottenham fanbase appearing to be former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine was sacked as Tottenham manager in November 2019, but according to the same MailOnline report, Pochettino is currently an option being considered by the Spurs board.