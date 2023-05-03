Tottenham Hotspur allowing Harry Kane to join one of their rivals next summer for free would be extremely risky, says journalist Dean Jones.

The striker's contract expires in 2024, so the north London club could end up losing him for nothing if Daniel Levy refuses to sanction a sale in the next transfer window.

Tottenham transfer news — Harry Kane

With his existing deal running down, Kane, who's currently earning £200,000 a week (via Spotrac), is attracting interest from some of European football's biggest sides.

According to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, recently speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the 29-year-old is Manchester United and Erik ten Hag's top target.

TalkSPORT also claims that Spurs are expecting their London rivals Chelsea to make an offer for Kane this summer.

It's a move that Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, however, can't see happening as the player looks to preserve his Tottenham legacy.

What has Dean Jones said about Harry Kane and Tottenham?

Jones thinks Tottenham are playing with fire by allowing Kane to run down his contract.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "I can understand if the new manager says they will only come if Kane is here and then Tottenham hope, in the meantime, they can somehow talk Kane into a new contract. I guess that's a possibility. But it's so risky to allow Harry Kane, your greatest goalscorer ever, to leave for one of your rivals for literally nothing."

Who is Harry Kane most likely to join?

If he does leave Hotspur Way this summer instead of seeing out his contract, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara can actually see him ending up at Chelsea.

"I think he’s obviously going to be on is way out eventually. The man is a world-class player," O'Hara said to Ally McCoist on talkSPORT.

"He’s got a year left on his contract, and Ally I’m worried. The biggest thing I’m worried about is Chelsea, because Todd Boehly has got money to burn. He’ll throw anything at it."

He later went on to add: "His family don’t want to move from London; he’s settled in London. Chelsea will happily pay £150million to Daniel Levy if they think they can get Kane, and Chelsea fans will love it if they nick our best player."

While Boehly has shown that he's not afraid to get out his wallet, there's still so much bad blood between Chelsea and Tottenham. Therefore, if Kane does depart north London at the end of the season, you'd still expect Old Trafford to be his destination.