Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to lure Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi to Hotspur Way this summer, says Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

Daniel Levy is still searching for a replacement for Antonio Conte, but Taylor is expecting De Zerbi to remain at the Amex Stadium.

Tottenham manager news — Roberto De Zerbi

According to Guillem Balagué, recently speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport), Tottenham have approached De Zerbi about becoming their new manager.

The 43-year-old Italian has impressed since arriving at Brighton last September, taking the Seagulls all the way into sixth in the Premier League table.

European football now looks likely, with De Zerbi's side actually above Spurs in the standings.

One manager who definitely won't be joining Tottenham this summer is Julian Nagelsmann. Last week, multiple outlets, including Sky Sports, reported that the north London club won't be hiring the former Bayern Munich boss.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Roberto De Zerbi and Tottenham?

Taylor just can't see De Zerbi leaving Brighton for Tottenham at this moment in time.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "If you're looking at the fact that [Mauricio] Pochettino is obviously going to Chelsea, Nagelsmann is arguably the best option on the table. I know there are some other very decent managers. I mean, De Zerbi's one, but I don't see him joining Tottenham. I see him staying at Brighton."

Who could Tottenham appoint as their new manager?

While the likes of De Zerbi and Nagelsmann now look to be out of the running, Brentford's Thomas Frank is someone who seems to be in contention for the job.

According to talkSPORT, Tottenham have identified the Dane as a contender to replace Conte and the Bees are bracing themselves for an approach from their London rivals.

Like De Zerbi, Frank has also done well in the Premier League. Under him, Brentford finished 13th last season and are guaranteed to come higher this term.

It's impressive given that they were only promoted from the Championship in 2021.

Has Frank done enough to warrant the Tottenham job? It's debatable, while you'd also suspect that fans would want a fancier name, someone like Nagelsmann. However, Spurs are starting to run out of options, so now may be the time to seriously consider a manager such as Frank.

At this stage, the 49-year-old probably deserves to at least be in the conversation after his work at the Gtech Community Stadium.