As Tottenham Hotspur’s season hits a crucial stage there remains doubt over the future of Antonio Conte - and whether Mauricio Pochettino could make a sensational return to the club.

Conte is expected to return to the UK this week after time back in Italy to recover from gallbladder surgery but his long-term future at the club remains unclear.

Will Conte leave Tottenham soon?

There have been whispers of a potential parting of ways, yet sources believe that Conte and Tottenham are unlikely to do so at this moment. The club are still fighting on three fronts and it would feel crass to make such a change in this moment unless it was driven by the manager himself.

Conte’s competitive nature and determination would make it seem unlikely he walks away from Spurs, who have an FA Cup tie with Sheffield United on Wednesday and a Champions League crunch match with AC Milan next week - while they are also competing for a top-four spot in the Premier League.

They trail the San Siro outfit 1-0 from the first leg meaning they are very much still in the tie ahead of the return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while they currently lie in fourth position in the English top-flight standings after winning four of their previous five matches, including successive wins and clean sheets against London rivals West Ham United and Chelsea.

Could Pochettino make sensational Tottenham return?

Insiders admit it would not make sense for Conte to leave now but believe it is feasible this is his final season in charge: And that could open the door for Pochettino, who Pep Guardiola once suggested was a "top manager".

He remains of interest to chairman Daniel Levy and Pochettino’s current job status will obviously have appeal at a time when he is out of work.

But the pull for a Poch return is not wholly felt around the club, where it is understood some senior figures feel it may be unwise to step back to such a set up.

Is Pochettino the only option for Tottenham?

Other managers across the world have an eye on the current situation too, meaning Spurs will not be short of options when faced with a decision.

In recent weeks Tottenham have, in fact, performed well when Conte has not been around. His assistant Cristian Stellini steps in and has been maintaining a perfect win record.

An amicable parting between Conte and Tottenham may happen down the road but right now all focus at Spurs is on a big couple of weeks for the team.