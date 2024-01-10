Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are still interested in signing Conor Gallagher, but they haven't decided if they will make a move for him this month.

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in summer target Conor Gallagher, with the north London outfit yet to decide on whether they'll spring a move for him this month, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Gallagher has been subject to transfer speculation following rumours that Chelsea are looking to sell him during the January window, with the two-time European champions keen to offload players to raise money for FFP. The midfielder is deemed a sellable asset as his departure would represent a possibility for Chelsea to bank 100% profit, given his status as an academy graduate.

And as a result, it's mooted Tottenham are one of the sides currently showing an interest.

Gallagher sale possible as Chelsea reveal stance

As speculation about his future in west London continues to grow, one thing is for sure, Chelsea isn't a happy place to be playing football right now. Their latest defeat - a 1-0 loss in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final against Middlesbrough - was the 31st time Chelsea have been beaten since the beginning of last season, with only Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth having a worse record in the Premier League.

Conor Gallagher - Career Stats Matches 280 Minutes 20,118 Goals 36 Assists 36 Yellow Cards 71 Red Cards 2 All stats via Transfermarkt

Something isn't clicking, and as a result the Blues have been tipped to do business during the January window, but in order to bring players through the door, first they have to ship some out. That's exactly why Gallagher has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with The Daily Mail reporting last month that the England international could depart the club in January.

It's suggested that Gallagher, despite ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino being happy with the 23-year-old, is considered dispensable, as the money made from his transfer will go down as 100% profit. This in turn will help ease any FFP concerns the Blues have heading into the new year.

Tottenham eyeing Gallagher transfer

One club mooted as a potential destination for the midfield maestro is Tottenham. The 2008 League Cup winners had shown an interest during the summer transfer window, with some sources suggesting Spurs registered a £40 million bid on deadline day.

Suffice to say he stayed where he was, yet that interest from Ange Postecoglou's side hasn't disappeared, with Tottenham once again mooted as suitors. And journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT last week that Chelsea's position was genuine, with the possibility of a sale in January still strong.

While Jacobs believes Gallagher himself would favour staying at Chelsea and fighting for his place, the reliable reporter admitted the Blues' financial situation could force them into making a sale they don't want to, with Tottenham lurking in the shadows ready to pounce.

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT about the likelihood of Gallagher leaving Chelsea for Spurs in January, transfer guru Romano claimed a completed deal was a long way off yet, but didn't rule out the possibility of it happening before the February 1st deadline. Hinting that Tottenham have held long-standing admiration for Gallagher, the Italian journalist expects more developments to come with this case over the coming days and weeks:

“I think it is difficult. The reality is that they like Gallagher and have done since last summer, this is not new. We know that last summer including on deadline day Tottenham tried to make it happen with Chelsea for Gallagher. “They had a concrete conversation, but then Chelsea said no. Now I'm not aware of any direct negotiation between Chelsea and Tottenham for Gallagher so far, but we have to see what happens in the next weeks."

More action planned for busy Tottenham in January window

It's already been a hectic start to the window at Tottenham, with one incoming already confirmed and another tipped to be just around the corner. Former Chelsea star Timo Werner completed his return to the Premier League this week, putting pen to paper on a short-term loan with Spurs, while Radu Dragusin could be the next new arrival to link up with the Tottenham squad.

Romano told his 19.5 million X followers that Dragusin was north London-bound, with Spurs having fought off interest from Bayern Munich for the 21-year-old. Expected to fork out an initial fee in the region of £22 million, the Romanian international will add some much-needed cover to Spurs' stretched backline.

However, as part of the Dragusin deal, Tottenham have agreed to let defender Djed Spence depart the other way. The fullback is expected to join Genoa on a short-term loan deal until the end of the season, with the Serie A side holding an option to buy clause in Spence's contract.