Tottenham Hotspur will reject bids for Harry Kane this summer, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Bayern Munich are said to have made a £60m offer for the striker, but Bridge says proposals are going to have to be over £100m for Daniel Levy to even consider selling.

Tottenham transfer news — Harry Kane

According to The Athletic, Bayern submitted a €70m bid for Kane last week, which is about £60m.

With the 29-year-old's contract expiring next year, he is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world. That includes Manchester United, though it looks like they will not pursue a deal for him in this transfer window.

As per The Guardian, the Red Devils have pulled out of the race to sign Kane because of the kind of numbers that are involved.

The England captain was in brilliant form for Tottenham last season, scoring 30 goals in 38 Premier League appearances (via Transfermarkt), making it no surprise that teams are after him.

What has Michael Bridge said about Harry Kane and Daniel Levy?

Bridge says Levy will not let Kane leave Ange Postecoglou's side unless a "crazy" offer lands at Hotspur Way.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "What I can say is, if that bid [Bayern's one] has gone in, it would have been rejected — and Tottenham will pretty much reject anything. It would have to be something crazy, over £100m, for Daniel Levy to even consider it.

"He's so important to the football club. He scored 30 goals in a team that finished eighth. It's pretty unbelievable, really. I know [Erling] Haaland's got all the plaudits, but I just can't believe he got that amount of goals in a very poor Tottenham side last season."

Will Daniel Levy sell Harry Kane this summer?

It looks like Levy will price Kane, who is earning £200,000 a week, according to Spotrac, out of a move during this transfer window, and you can understand why.

As Bridge mentioned, he is so important for Tottenham and proved it once again last season after scoring so many goals in the Premier League — of course Levy does not want to lose him.

However, in the long run, not selling Kane now could come back to bite the Spurs chairman. If the Three Lions star does not sign a new contract, the north London club will lose him for nothing and not receive a transfer fee that they could have reinvested into his replacement.