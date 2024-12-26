Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani ahead of the January transfer window, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

Spurs, alongside RB Leipzig, are reportedly monitoring the Frenchman, who is set to leave Parc des Princes next month after struggling for regular minutes under coach Luis Enrique this season.

According to Plettenberg, concrete talks with potential teams about Kolo Muani’s loan move in January are ongoing, and PSG would also like to include an obligation to buy.

There is reportedly ‘a strong chance’ the 'ice-cold' 26-year-old will move to the Premier League, with Tottenham now mentioned as one of the interested clubs, while Liverpool and Manchester United have also been attentive to his situation.

PSG could be set to make a huge loss on Kolo Muani in 2025, having splashed out a whopping £76.4m on the Frenchman last year when he signed from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 26-year-old has made just two starts for the Parisians in all competitions this season and 12 substitute appearances, scoring two goals in 453 minutes of action.

With Enrique favouring the likes of Goncalo Ramos and Ousmane Dembele ahead of Kolo Muani at centre-forward, the Frenchman is now likely to depart in 2025 and could be a target for Tottenham, who have splashed out heavily on two new attackers before the season.

The Lilywhites welcomed Dominic Solanke for a club-record fee in August and signed Wilson Odobert, who has struggled with injuries ever since making his move to North London.

Tottenham are sitting only 11th in the Premier League table, having won just once in their last five games, and will face Nottingham Forest and Wolves in their final two fixtures of 2024.

Amid their slump in form, boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that Spurs need further reinforcements in the final third ‘over the course of the next couple of transfer windows’.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-12-24.