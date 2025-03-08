Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on in-demand Feyenoord centre-back David Hancko as speculation continues to grow over Ben Davies' future, according to TEAMTalk.

Davies' contract expires in the summer, and there's no word on whether the Welsh defender will extend his stay with the North Londoners. The 31-year-old has missed a large chunk of his side's season due to a hamstring injury, and Ange Postecoglou may feel he can't be relied upon.

Hancko is on the radar of several European clubs, including Spurs, amid a fine spell at De Kuip, where he's caught the eye with his versatility, moving out to left-back when required. There are similarities between the left-footed 27-year-old and Davies regarding their adaptability and ball-carrying abilities.

Tottenham Keen On Feyenoord's Hancko

Chelsea also in race for the Eredivisie star