Tottenham Hotspur are willing to ‘listen to offers’ for a host of players in the summer transfer window, including Richarlison, after boss Ange Postecoglou’s admission that “change has to happen”, according to a report from Matt Law of The Telegraph.

While Tottenham have, at times, looked a threat to the trio at the top of the Premier League table, a litany of injuries and subsequent unavailability have prevented them from mounting a genuine title charge. Now sitting in fifth place, the consensus is that this summer will be a busy one.

Three defeats on the bounce – to Newcastle United, Arsenal and Chelsea – have compounded the north London-based outfit’s chances of securing a spot in the Champions League for next campaign and, as such, wholesale squad changes are to be expected once July hits.

Postecoglou Demands Change after Chelsea Defeat

‘We’ve still got a long way to go’

Speaking at a press briefing between their chastening 2-0 loss to Chelsea and their upcoming Anfield visit, Postecoglou has insisted that drastic change is imminent, all while the summer transfer window looms.

“We need change. Change has to happen. You can’t want to alter your course, and quite dramatically for this club because we went down a certain direction and now we’re pivoting to a whole different direction, and expect the same people are going to be on that [journey]. It’s just not going to happen. “We’ve had two [transfer] windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure. But when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about.”

Considered to be one of the biggest wind-up merchants in Premier League history, Richarlison has seemingly got his Tottenham career back on track after struggling to hit the ground running, notching 10 goals and a further three assists in the league this season.

Since the turn of the year, the ex-Watford man’s importance among the squad has grown significantly, especially when skipper Son Heung-min was on international duty, and journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that fans of the club ‘may not realise’ how good the 26-year-old actually is.

Postecoglou’s insistence on signing an out-and-out striker, combined with bids from Saudi Arabia for Richarlison, does, however, cast doubt on his future at the capital club after signing from Everton for £60 million in the summer of 2022.

Pierre-Emile Hojberg and Emerson Royal Also at Risk

A busy summer for Spurs awaits

Alongside the Brazilian forward, who was described as 'outstanding' by Joe Cole, the north London futures of both Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Emerson Royal have had doubt cast over them as the Greek-Australian chief continues to make slight inroads in the next phase of his squad rebuild.

Elsewhere, former Brighton & Hove Albion ace Yves Bissouma, one of the division's most improved players in 2023/24, is not categorically up for sale but, should a considerable offer arrive for the midfielder, it would force the club to make a huge decision.

According to the report, a long list of names is being considered in the lead-up to the summer transfer window slamming open for business. Midfield duo Conor Gallagher and Amadou Onana – both of whom boast Premier League experience – are being eyed.

In terms of Richarlison replacements, Barcelona’s Raphinha and Samuel Iling-Junior of Juventus, a player expected to leave Serie A this summer, are both under consideration, while Postecoglou and Co are weighing up whether to sign Timo Werner, currently on loan, on a permanent basis.