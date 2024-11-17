Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool are set to compete for the signature of talented Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, who has starred in the Bundesliga so far this campaign, reveals Christian Falk.

The 20-year-old has featured on 16 occasions across all competitions, registering three goals and an assist in the process, and his performances have caught the eye of a plethora of top clubs. With a contract expiring in 2029, however, his employers will be keen to fend off interest, but as interest continues to grow, a move away from the Mainhattan is becoming increasingly likely.

Tottenham Among English Clubs to Register Interest in Larsson

The Swedish youngster has been a key player for the Bundesliga side

Via Christian Falk's Fact Files, the Bundesliga insider confirmed the three clubs that were in the race for Larsson, though the Swede remains in little rush to make a decision.

"Hugo Larsson is one of the most valuable players in the Frankfurt squad. Yes, there shall be interest from many Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham. All of them are keeping an eye on the player. He’s a very humble guy and he doesn’t want to make all these quick steps, as he wants to make careful, considered decisions about his future."

In particular, Tottenham's interest in the midfielder was revealed exclusively to GIVEMSPORT earlier in April, but given his recent form, the competition has only increased as a result. In tandem with the player's importance to the Frankfurt setup, Spurs may be asked to cough up as much as an eye-watering £70 million for this deal, according to reports. Such a fee would make Larsson the most expensive signing in their history.

Hugo Larsson's 2024/25 Bundesliga statistics Appearances 10 Minutes 748 Goals 2 Pass completion 87.8% Progressive passes per 90 3.61 Tackles per 90 1.20 Interceptions per 90 1.20 Aerial duel success rate 66.7%

His quality is undeniable, however, and as a well-rounded midfielder, previously described as being an "absolute unicorn", he could be a fantastic coup for Ange Postecoglou's squad at the right price. If a deal were to materialize, Larsson would join the likes of Lucas Bergavall and Archie Gray to form a high-talent trio of youth midfield prospects at the north London club.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 16/11/2024