Tottenham Hotspur could spend over £100 million on four or five starters this summer, Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Major maintenance work will get underway on the squad in this window, with Ange Postecoglou being provided significant funds to better this season's finish of fifth place in the Premier League.

While Jones admitted that an outlay of more than £50 million on one player might not be likely, a spending spree that extends beyond the £100 million mark looks to be on the cards. Amidst a dramatic squad overhaul, RB Leipzig's Lois Openda has been named as a potential strike target for the Lilywhites.

'Unorthodox' Openda Compared to Jamie Vardy

Lethal for Leipzig

Lois Openda garnered recent attention after scoring 24 goals and grabbing seven assists in 34 Bundesliga games this season as Leipzig finished fourth. He scored four more in the Champions League, three of which came against Manchester City over two group stage games.

The Liege-born Openda has a close relationship with former Belgium assistant manager Thierry Henry, and shares the traits of immense speed and finishing. Yet, instead of Henry, Openda has been compared to Leicester City's Jamie Vardy by former national team boss, Roberto Martinez. Going one further than Martinez, Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder spoke of Openda's goal-getting talents:

"Lois scores his goals in an inimitable way. It's unorthodox, but that's why we brought him in."

Already scoring against City, and being compared to a modern English great would point to a comfortable transition to the Premier League with Spurs. However, if the move doesn't come off, there are still a number of worthy alternatives.

Spurs Target Feyenoord star and Stuttgart Sensation

Gimenez and Guirassy wanted

With an onus on that striker position, Jones revealed that Spurs are also monitoring potential moves for both Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez and VfB Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy.

Since joining the Rotterdam club from Cruz Azul, 23-year-old Gimenez has scored 38 goals in 62 Eredivisie games - while winning the league in 2022-23 and the KNVB Cup in 2023-24. Guirassy also holds an impressive scoring record, with a total of 39 goals in 50 games in two Bundesliga seasons.

Either would be smart moves, yet with Gimenez there looks to be competition from Liverpool and former manager Arne Slot. Meanwhile, Guirassy has a €17.5 million release clause (£14.8 million) in his contract. Dortmund have already been in contact, while AC Milan are also interested.

League stats of Tottenham strike targets in 2023-24 Statistic Lois Openda Santi Gimenez Serhou Guirassy Matches Played 34 30 28 Goals 24 23 28 Assists 7 6 2 Expected Goals (xG) 22.1 22.8 20.8 Non-penalty goals expected (npxG) 19.7 19.6 17.6 Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) 5.8 5.0 6.6 Shot-Creating Actions (SCA) 84 72 90 Goal-Creating Actions (GCA) 13 12 13 Final table position 4th 2nd 2nd

Strikers aside, Tottenham could still bring in another creative player - with Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi linked, as well as Conor Gallagher from Chelsea. Jones revealed that Spurs also admire Atalanta midfielder Ederson. The defence requires more depth and Spurs would prefer to add a player that counts towards the homegrown quota. Kyle Walker-Peters from Southampton has been mentioned as a full-back option.

All table statistics courtesy of FBRef