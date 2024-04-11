Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Union Saint-Gilloise striker Mohamed Amoura this summer.

Competition for the Algerian star is fierce, with Wolves and West Ham United also keen on the 23-year-old.

Amoura would offer Tottenham some essential squad depth in the attacking positions.

Tottenham Hotspur are continuing in their push to secure a Champions League spot for next season as the season comes to an end; and with qualification, they would attract some of the best stars in the world to the club should they reach Europe's biggest competition. And that could come in handy as they battle Premier League clubs for Algerian star Amoura, with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that the north London club are in the race to sign the striker.

Tottenham were cast in doubt before a ball was even kicked following the sale of Harry Kane in the summer, with many predicting manager Ange Postecoglou to suffer hardship in his first season in English football. But as the season burns on, they look closer to securing a top-four place; and with the club being in the final run of fixtures, the pressure is on to do so. And that could see them edge ahead in the race for Amoura, with Premier League competition being rife for his signature.

Tottenham Could Beat Premier League Competition To Amoura

Ange Postecoglou Could Look to Land the Algerian Sensation

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Amoura is being looked at by a few clubs in England, with Tottenham, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers all keeping an eye on the youngster as he continues to tear up the Belgian Pro League.

All three have been on the lookout for a new striking option and could make a move for Amoura for a multitude of reasons. Tottenham still don't have adequate backup for Son Heung-min with Harry Kane having departed the club last season, West Ham have an ageing front line in Michail Antonio and Danny Ings, whilst Wolves have suffered injuries to their front three all season and they cannot afford for any further anguish.

All three have checked Amoura out, with the Algerian massively impressing at Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise (USG) this season after scoring 17 goals in 23 games for the Brussels-based side, behind only Kevin Denkey in the standings, with 22 goals in all competitions. However, he currently has a contract running until 2027 and it will likely take big money to prise him away from the league leaders.

Related Timo Werner 'Very Happy to Make Tottenham Move Permanent' Tottenham Hotspur loanee Timo Werner is keen to remain in north London beyond the end of the season

One interesting aspect is that Brighton owner Tony Bloom also owns USG, with the two being sister clubs, and with the likes of Simon Adingra, Kaoru Mitoma, Denis Undav and more all moving from the Seagulls on loan to USG in the past, there could be a fast-tracked move should Roberto De Zerbi's men sign him to their ranks before any other Premier League club manages to snap him up.

Also being watched by other clubs in France and Germany too, Amoura is a talent that is likely to come under vast interest in the summer and his tally at a young age is being noticed - though it's unsure as to whether Tottenham will win the race for the star who was labelled as being "incredibly prolific" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig on X.

Amoura Could Offer Tottenham Vital Squad Depth

The North London club don't have a great deal of attacking stars

Son is one of the Premier League's best strikers, but the departure of Harry Kane has undoubtedly made a dent in Tottenham's squad depth. Richarlison is seen as the next best option, though he is also natural on the left flank, and it remains to be seen if Timo Werner will be in a Tottenham shirt next season following his loan move from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amoura scored and got an assist against Liverpool in Union Saint-Gilloise's 2-1 win over the Reds in the Europa League earlier this season

As a result, Amoura could be targeted as a new man to come in and learn from Son and Postecoglou over the coming years before making a first-team berth his own. The Algerian is seen as the next best talent to arise from the country since Riyad Mahrez and with international experience, he would only get better.

Tottenham have always struggled for striking options when searching for Kane's understudy, and with the club experiencing similar problems at present in terms of Son, Amoura would have a huge point to prove.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-04-24.