Tottenham Hotspur are now looking at other goalkeeper options after refusing to meet Brentford's asking price for David Raya, Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

According to the transfer insider, the Bees want £40m for their No.1 but their London rivals are only willing to pay up to £30m.

Tottenham transfer news — David Raya

Last week, the reliable Fabrizio Romano informed GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham were confident about signing Raya this summer.

However, it looks like Spurs have hit an impasse, with neither them nor Brentford willing to shift their valuation of the player.

Raya has just a year to run on his contract, while the west London club confirmed the signing of new goalkeeper Mark Flekken at the end of May.

Nevertheless, it appears that Brentford will not sell the Spaniard until someone meets their asking price.

What has Dean Jones said about David Raya and Tottenham?

Jones says the £10m difference between Tottenham and Brentford's valuations for Raya, who could still push for a move, is a major issue.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Spurs can’t wait around for Raya, so they are looking at their other options. They still rate him — just not at £40m. This is a big summer for them and [Ange] Postecoglou needs to find a keeper that fits his philosophy, but at the moment this is about £10m away from the max Spurs would pay.

"Raya needs a move, so it’ll be interesting to see how he reacts now. Is he going to sit there at Brentford, or does he agitate for a move? It’s going to be tempting."

Why have Tottenham been trying to sign David Raya?

Tottenham look set to lose their current No.1 Hugo Lloris, who recently admitted that he wants to leave Hotspur Way this transfer window.

"I have desires for other things. I will ask myself quietly to study what will be possible," the Frenchman told Nice-Matin (via The Guardian) at the beginning on June.

Ultimately, then, with Lloris now likely to leave Tottenham, Postecoglou and Daniel Levy need to bring in a new shot-stopper, and Raya was one of the best in the Premier League last season.

As per FBref, the 27-year-old managed to keep 12 clean sheets and had the best save percentage in the top flight (77.7%).

It is easy to see why Tottenham would want him, but it looks like Raya is going to end up being one that got away for the north London club.