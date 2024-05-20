Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are looking into a potential deal to sign Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer.

Forest signed Hudson-Odoi for a bargain £5 million fee last summer.

Spurs may offload 15 players this summer - including the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele.

Tottenham Hotspur are looking at the potential signing of Callum Hudson-Odoi from Nottingham Forest this summer as they look to boost their ranks, according to club insider Paul O'Keefe.

The left-winger, 23, has been one of few bright sparks for the relegation-threatened Forest this term, and has notched an impressive eight goals in 28 games for the side who finished in 17th place.

The rumours of a London return for Hudson-Odoi arrived after Tottenham insider O'Keefe took to 'X' to confirm the news to his 133 thousand followers on Monday morning.

Tottenham Shortlist 'Bargain' Hudson-Odoi as Target

As said, Callum Hudson-Odoi has recorded noteworthy numbers for Nuno Espirito Santo's side this term. His goal contributions record is the best tally of his career so far, and they have played a massive part in Forest securing their third successive top-flight season.

This potential move couldn't be sweeter for Forest, as the three-time-capped England international signed from Chelsea ahead of the 2023/24 season for a mere £5 million, leading the Telegraph to praise the Reds' savvy market activity.

With recent form and an £80,000-per-week contract that still has two years remaining, Forest could comfortably command upwards of the £23 million he's currently valued at. However, with their brushes with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules, Forest's activity could be limited in their search for a replacement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brennan Johnson scored five goals and provided 10 assists following his own move to Tottenham from Nottingham Forest last summer.

Tottenham raided Forest for Brennan Johnson last summer amid their league profitability and sustainability regulation issues. Now it remains to be seen whether they will look to make a similar approach for Hudson-Odoi - described as being the "perfect winger" by teammate Morgan Gibbs-White - yet he'd certainly fit the bill.

Wingers Manor Solomon and Bryan Gil have failed to live up to initial expectations since their arrivals from Shakhtar Donetsk last season and Sevilla in August 2021, respectively. This casts their own futures in doubt, as the Tottenham coaching staff look to evaluate the dead wood at the club.

Tottenham Could Sell 15 Players This Summer

While Hudson-Odoi is rumoured to have sparked Spurs' interest, Ange Postecoglou is said to have a squad overhaul on his hands. Currently, the side have just jetted off to Australia for a post-season training camp, yet O'Keefe claims that a number of players might already be on their way from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After form slumped towards the end of this Premier League term, three defeats in their last five games saw Tottenham finish up in fifth. O'Keefe explained, again via X:

"Spurs are prepared to let the likes of Forster, Lo Celso, Hojbjerg, Rodon, Spence, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Davies, Emerson, Ndombele, Gill, Solomon all go. "If the offers are right and circumstances for the club's requirements, then Richarlison, Bissouma, and Skipp could also leave."

Quite the reshuffle, it's already said to have begun, as Pierre-Emil Hojberg has a number of suitors after his signature, with "interest from 5 clubs abroard. Italy, Germany and Spain, and it's fully expected he departs this summer."

Related Exclusive: Tottenham 'Genuinely Interested' in 28-Goal Star This Summer Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on attempting to land Serhou Guirassy after being in formidable form for Stuttgart

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 20-05-24.