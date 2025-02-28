Tottenham Hotspur have been really impressed by the young Como midfielder Nico Paz, according to TBR Football.

An Argentinian international, Nico Paz spent six years with the Real Madrid youth academy before debuting for their senior side in 2023. Paz, however, would depart the club less than a year after his first appearance for them, joining Como ahead of the 2024/25 campaign for a fee of around £5 million.

Paz joined a Como side under the management of Cesc Fabregas, who took the helm following their promotion to Serie A. Since arriving, Paz has blossomed in his role as a consistent first-team player, shining for the club who sit 13th in the Italian top flight at the time of writing.

Nico Paz 24/25 Serie A Season Stats So Far Appearances 24 Goals 6 Assists 5 Minutes Played 1,819'

Understandably, Paz has garnered much attention for his form thus far in the campaign. It would appear that Spurs are the latest club to become enamoured by the 20-year-old.

Spurs Keen On Paz

Club have started scouting the star

According to Graeme Bailey of TBR Football, Spurs have started scouting Paz, having been aware of the player since his days in the Real Madrid youth set-up. As reported by TBR Football, it is unclear whether Paz would prove a priority for Ange Postecoglou’s side, given the presence of the likes of James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, but there is a clear interest in the midfielder who could, perhaps, be an incredible successor for Maddison in the years to come.

Paz, who has been described by Fabregas per Football Italia as "special," was able to leave the Bernabeu for such a cheap fee as Madrid have a buy-back option for the player, the price of which will increase next year and again in 2027. It seems that Paz’s priority would be a return to Real were he to leave Como, but the presence of talents such as Arda Guler may make a move unfeasible.

As such, Spurs could be presented with a brilliant chance to swoop on Paz, who would represent a smart addition that fits the mould of signings the Lilywhites tend to make, young players with bags of potential.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 28/02/2025)