Tottenham Hotspur managerial candidate Luis Enrique would be a 'good choice' for the vacant role at Hotspur Way, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Cristian Stellini is currently in interim charge at the Lilywhites as the search to find a permanent successor to Antonio Conte rolls on.

Recently, Tottenham have received a major boost in their hunt to appoint a new manager. The Telegraph have revealed that Enrique has fallen down the pecking order in the race to become Chelsea's next boss, leaving Spurs with a clear path to ramp up talks the Spaniard.

90min have detailed that the 52-year-old will hold face-to-face discussions with the Tottenham hierarchy over the possibility of taking over in north London. Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is also said to be a contender for the Lilywhites' vacancy; however, he is said to be 'unconvinced' by the prospect of stepping into the Tottenham dugout.

Several other managers have recently been linked with the Spurs' job, including Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, ex-Tottenham man Mauricio Pochettino and Feyenoord's Arne Slot.

What has Dean Jones said about Tottenham's search for a manager?

Journalist Jones thinks Enrique would be a 'good choice' to take over at Tottenham, though he isn't sure what direction Daniel Levy and company will take in their hunt for a new manager.

Jones told GMS: “I had him down as my best candidate for Chelsea, so with that in mind, I definitely think this can be a good choice for Spurs.

My one concern would be whether he is actually to do much better than Mourinho and Conte, who have both failed since Pochettino left. Those are both high-profile managers with a good reputation in the game for winning, and at Spurs, they couldn’t reproduce that magic.

“There are obviously some issues deep-set at the club that’s been pretty widely discussed. But, there are really two paths you can go down: Go with experience and a track record in elite football or someone who is emerging and has motivation and hunger to really use this to establish their own name. That’s kind of what Pochettino did when he came in from Southampton and of course, there is still that temptation to actually go for Poch and bring him home. It’s an idea that I’m told Levy has gone a little cold on, but the fans are singing his name, he is out of work, and there are still those memories that live on of what he was able to do when in charge last time.

“In a PR sense, it is the easiest appointment - but that doesn’t necessarily mean it is the best appointment. It’s going to be a tough call. At the moment, we don’t know for sure that Spurs will make a decision before the end of the season. I do think that’s the aim, I think they would like to end on a positive note and with some optimism in time to go into the summer transfer window and continue talks with Harry Kane over a new contract, but it is still a little cloudy."

What credentials will a future Tottenham Hotspur manager need to succeed?

In order to keep hold of star man Harry Kane this summer, Tottenham's new manager will need to have a strong vision for the future that more than likely involves a roadmap to picking up silverware.

The 30-year-old is still yet to claim his first major honour in north London, which is something that will need to be addressed to try and retain his services for the long term.

Spurs will also likely have to initiate something of a squad rebuild in the off-season and their new coach will need to make tough decisions on who to cut loose in the summer as they aim to recover from a disappointing 2022/23 showing.

For now, at least, all focus at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be on trying to finish in the top four and securing Champions League football heading into 2023/24