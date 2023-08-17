Tottenham Hotspur will be in the market for a Harry Kane replacement, and journalist Dean Jones has revealed their chances of signing Dusan Vlahovic or Romelu Lukaku, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Replacing Kane certainly won’t be easy, but it’s imperative that Daniel Levy gets this one right.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news – Latest

Kane completed his move to Bundesliga side Bayern Munich earlier this month, with Spurs receiving a total of £100m, add-ons included, as per Sky Sports.

Although losing their talisman will be a huge blow to Spurs, the significant fee Bayern paid for him will give Levy and his recruitment team some wiggle room in the transfer market.

The north London club may struggle to find a player capable of replicating the goals Kane produced for Spurs, but it’s important they do their very best before the window slams shut in September.

Richarlison was tasked with playing in a centre-forward role for Spurs during their opening game against Brentford at the weekend, but his goal record since moving from Everton has been far from impressive.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Spurs could make a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, but he’s not the only player being linked with a transfer to Hotspur Way.

It’s also been reported in Italy that Tottenham have opened talks to sign Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgium international reportedly keen on the move.

Now, journalist Jones has provided some insight into Tottenham’s chance of securing the attacking duo.

What has Jones said about Tottenham, Vlahovic, and Lukaku?

Jones has suggested that Lukaku still wants to move to Serie A side Juventus, and even if that deal is off the table, he can’t see Spurs securing his signature.

The journalist adds that Vlahovic is a player Spurs have looked at previously, but at this moment, Tottenham are yet to make an enquiry.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "From what I understand, Lukaku still really wants Juventus, and that would have to be completely off the table to consider other things. Even then, I don't think that he's going to be joining Tottenham.

“Vlahovic is someone that Spurs did check out previously and I think he would be great in the Premier League, but at the moment, Tottenham haven't actually made those enquiries."

What’s next for Tottenham?

Although Lukaku and Vlahovic may be difficult to get over the line, Spurs are likely to prioritise signing a striker during the summer transfer window.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are hoping to negotiate a fair price to bring Gent forward Gift Orban to the Premier League.

Developments are expected over the next few days, as Spurs look to pay less than the £26m asking price.

Journalist Paul Brown has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Brentford’s Ivan Toney is a player Spurs could turn to as their Kane replacement.