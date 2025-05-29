Tottenham Hotspur are one of the sides showing an interest in signing Monaco attacking midfielder Maghnes Akliouche, according to a report from CaughtOffside.

After such a disappointing season in the Premier League, it could be a busy summer transfer window for Spurs as they look to bring in reinforcements. A host of new signings will be necessary to steer them back in the right direction, despite them lifting a trophy.

Ange Postecoglou's side rescued something from a disastrous campaign by beating Manchester United in th