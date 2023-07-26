Tottenham Hotspur’s chairman Daniel Levy is not under pressure to sell Harry Kane despite reports, as transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively told GIVEMESPORT it is now all down to Bayern Munich.

The German heavyweights have shown concrete interest in the goal-getting talisman and now Jones has insisted it is down to them to table a bid ‘too good to turn down’.

Tottenham Hotspur news – Harry Kane

Spurs’ prime objective of this window was to keep hold of their record scorer Kane at all costs, though that is not as easy as Daniel Levy and co. may have liked.

Obviously, a centre-forward as prolific as Kane was bound to be subject to ample interest and that has notably come from Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

However, Levy’s reluctance to sell to a Premier League rival, such as United, has seemingly put Erik ten Hag’s side firmly out of the picture.

According to The Times, the Munich-based outfit are planning to make their third improve proposal to the north Londoners and their improved bid now may look more tempting given the latest revelation in the ongoing saga.

That being Tottenham’s owners has reportedly, per MailOnline, have informed Levy should sell Kane if he snubs a new £400,000 a week contract.

Should this ultimatum be genuine, The Mirror have claimed that Ten Hag’s interest could be reignited seeing as the club are well aware of the new situation.

However, Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Levy and the rest of the club are under no assumption they have to offload their marksman in the coming weeks.

What did Dean Jones say about Tottenham Hotspur’s ‘Harry Kane ultimatum’?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT about the Kane situation, Jones suggested that news of an ‘ultimatum’ has little substance.

The transfer insider believes that Levy and his supporting cast are under no assumption that they need to sell their prized possession if they cannot tie him down to a new Hotspur Way contract.

He said: “I don’t believe that Levy is under pressure to do the deal though. The calls I have made have not led me to believe Joe Lewis has put him in a position where Kane needs to be sold. So really this looks down to Bayern Munich to make an offer to Spurs that is too good to turn down.

“The prospect of getting Kane out of the Premier League for a while if they truly can stump over £100 million would be more tempting than ever letting him join Manchester United or Chelsea for sure.”

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

Moving away from the extensive Kane saga, Spurs are looking at bringing in Tosin Adarabioyo to bolster their central defensive ranks, according to The Evening Standard.

The report suggests that his desire to leave Fulham marries up nicely with their interest and, thanks to his time at perennial winners Manchester City, would add some assured quality to the Spurs backline.

Another defender on the north Londoner’s radar is AS Roma’s Roger Ibanez as reports from Italy claim a deal is now likely to happen given Tottenham have accepted Spartak Moscow’s €15m bid for Davinson Sanchez, according to The Athletic.

The clubs will look to rise up the domestic table in 2023/24 and while they will be bitterly disappointed to not be involved in Europe competition, the lack of mid-week football might actually play into their hands.