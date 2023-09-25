Highlights Re-negotiating Alli's deal with Tottenham is unlikely as chairman Daniel Levy doesn't commonly do so, but both clubs want to see him succeed.

Alli's top priority is returning to the field, regardless of which team he plays for, to rejuvenate his career and potentially make an England comeback.

It's growing more likely that Alli will never play for Tottenham again, as his latest injury setback has been a blow to his attempts to recover both physically and mentally.

Tottenham Hotspur re-negotiating a deal for former star Dele Alli ‘wouldn’t make a lot of sense’ and journalist Paul Brown, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested what a potential return to the capital club could rely on.

The former England international, who appeared 37 times for his nation, has had a difficult time recently and is looking to get his career back on track.

Tottenham Hotspur latest – Dele Alli

Alli joined the Merseyside-based club Everton halfway through the 2021/22 campaign in a low-cost deal, which included a host of add-ons. One of these were that Spurs would be paid a total of £20m by Everton once he had racked up 20 appearances for the club, per MailOnline. The north Londoners are still yet to receive this money seeing as he has only donned the Everton threads on 13 occasions since his move.

Toffees boss Dyche has confirmed they are trying to renegotiate a deal with the once promising Englishman and that Kevin Thelwell, the club’s director of football, could discuss the finer details of Alli's contract with Tottenham counterparts with the view of coming to a resolution.

“[Dele Alli] is not ready [to play] yet, when he is fit and well, I am sure Kev will go to Tottenham and say ‘Right, how can we make this work for everyone? It has never been at that stage, so we have to wait for it. “He was training with us, warming up and doing the drills, and he strikes the ball and is knocked back to square one. It was a real blow to him. He’d had an operation on his groin, they internally stitched it like an anchor inside his body, and one of them popped out having a shot and that was it.”

Obviously, Alli is a mere seven games away from triggering a £10m payment in Spurs' direction, though Everton's financial constraints Everton may mean that will be problematic should it come to fruition. As a result, the former Burnley chief is keen to speak to the north Londoners.

For the 2022/23 season, the midfielder was sent out on loan to Turkish side Besiktas, who he scored three goals his 15 games played. His wait to have an impact on the new season has been prolonged via his latest injury and now, respectable journalist Brown has given GIVEMESPORT an update on his future and how Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham are likely to handle the situation.

What has Paul Brown said about Dele Alli’s future?

Brown has said that Spurs are unlikely to return to the table for Alli’s signature, given that Daniel Levy, Tottenham’s chairman, is not the type of negotiator. The journalist suggested that all clubs involved in his career would like to see the £100k-a-week earner flourish upon his return to the Premier League.

“It wouldn’t make a lot of sense from Tottenham’s point of view to renegotiate it now, and it’s not something that Daniel Levy commonly does. You know, it would depend on exactly how they want it re-negotiated and what they are suggesting. I know there is quite a lot of affection out there for Dele Alli and people want to see him do well. I think both clubs actually do acknowledge that the guy’s had a tough time recently and would genuinely like to see him out there playing and succeeding and looking happy again.”

What’s next for Dele Alli?

From the midfielder’s perspective, returning to the field will be the top priority, irrespective of who is he plying his trade for. Over the summer, Alli sat down with ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville to publicly discuss the difficulties he has faced over the course of his playing career and the 27-year-old received plenty of encouragement and words of kindness as a result.

The former MK Dons ace notched 67 goals and 61 assists in his 269-game Spurs career and - at that point - was widely regarded as hot property in the football echo chamber. Per MailOnline, now Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino claimed that Sir Alex Ferguson, during his Old Trafford tenure, was more than willing to pay £100m to lure Alli away from London to Greater Manchester. Now, he has the chance to rejuvenate his career and possibly back into England contention, as long as he can keep his persisting injury woes under wraps.

Dele Alli - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Tottenham Hotspur 269 67 61 39 1 Milton Keynes Dons 88 24 15 17 0 Besiktas 15 3 0 0 0 Everton 13 0 0 3 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Now looking to get his career back on track, he will be laser-focused on returning to action as soon as humanly possible, though journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that it was growing more and more likely that he will never play for the club ever again. As mentioned, the midfield ace has been back on Merseyside in an attempt to build back up to full fitness, but his latest injury will feel like a real dagger to the heart.

According to Liverpool Echo, Alli had made significant strides in his rehabilitation before the most recent set-back occurred, all while he came to terms with brave revelations about struggles with mental health and addiction being out in the public domain.