Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou's job is safe ahead of Sunday's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but the Australian head coach needs to reverse his team's fortunes in the coming weeks, otherwise he faces being dismissed, according to the Daily Mail.

The North London outfit are in dire form, having been thrashed 6-3 by Liverpool last week and having suffered a narrow defeat to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day. Postecoglou's side sit eleventh in the Premier League table, and thus the pressure is building on the former Celtic boss.

However, the Daily Mail indicate that he retains the backing of the Spurs board, and he will subsequently be in the dugout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Wolves. January's EFL Cup semi-final with Liverpool is understood to be pivotal in determining the tactician's fate, with defeat in the competition potentially prompting the Lillywhites' hierarchy to pull the trigger.

Spurs haven't won a trophy since their last success in the League Cup in 2008, and thus Daniel Levy and the club's board are placing great emphasis on the outcome of the double-header against the Reds. The first leg against Arne Slot's side will be played on January 8th, with the second leg on February 6th at Anfield.

More to follow...