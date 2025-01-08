Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura is open to joining Tottenham Hotspur after receiving an approach from the North London club, TEAMtalk has reported.

The Japan international has reportedly been earmarked by Spurs as a potential signing in the January transfer window and remains one to watch this month.

However, Tottenham could face competition for the 27-year-old centre-back from Eredivisie giants PSV, who are understood to also be keen on Itakura this month.

Spurs are said to be targeting a new central defender following injuries to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven and have several names on their radar, including Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

The English international’s departure in January remains difficult, considering Everton will demand at least £80m to even contemplate selling their key player mid-season.

Ko Itakura Targeted by Spurs

PSV among the 27-year-old’s suitors

Tottenham were linked with a move for Itakura last month, with GIVEMESPORT sources suggesting the Lilywhites are beginning to seriously consider rekindling their interest in the 27-year-old in January.

Spurs initially looked at the Japanese defender in 2023 and have continued tracking him this season, with Ange Postecoglou on the lookout for reinforcements to his backline.

Itakura has been a key player for Monchengladbach this season, starting in all 15 of their Bundesliga games and scoring one goal.

The ‘unbelievable’ defender is most suited to playing at centre-back but was also utilised in defensive midfield on multiple occasions last season.

Itakura spent more than three years at Manchester City between 2019 and 2022 but departed without making any first-team appearances, having been loaned out to clubs in the Netherlands and Germany during his spell in England.

Tottenham are expected to be targeting further signings in January after welcoming goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky and are reportedly eyeing Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, who is also keen to join.

Ko Itakura's Borussia Monchengladbach Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 15 Goals 1 Pass completion % 89.3 Tackles per 90 1.40 Blocks per 90 1.33 Minutes played 1,350

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-01-25.