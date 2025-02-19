Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola would be at the top of Tottenham Hotspur’s list if they parted ways with Ange Postecoglou, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has claimed.

The Spanish tactician is reportedly highly regarded at Spurs, who are among several Premier League clubs admiring Iraola’s work at the Vitality Stadium this season.

Bournemouth sit fifth in the table with 13 games remaining and are well-placed to qualify for Europe for the first time in their history.

While Iraola remains focused on the rest of the campaign and fulfilling his goals with the Cherries, his short-term contract could leave Bournemouth vulnerable this summer.

Tottenham Admirers of Andoni Iraola

His Bournemouth contract runs until June 2026

According to Crook, while Iraola is happy on the Dorset coast for now, his contract situation raises questions about his long-term future at the club.

The 42-year-old manager’s deal expires at the end of next season, and Premier League clubs may look to take advantage, with Tottenham among his admirers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Iraola has won 34 of his 75 games in charge of Bournemouth, averaging 1.57 points per game.

Iraola took charge of Bournemouth in June 2023 and led the Cherries to their best-ever Premier League finish in his first season, securing 12th place with 48 points.

The Spaniard, who Sky Sports pundit Sam Tighe told GIVEMESPORT is the 'best young coach in the world', is targeting an even stronger finish this term, with Bournemouth just one point off the top four after 25 games.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are now looking to recover from a difficult spell and have won three of their last five games in all competitions.

The Lilywhites beat Manchester United at home last weekend and will next face Ipswich Town away on Saturday.

Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth Record (2023-25) Games 75 Wins 34 Draws 16 Losses 25 Goals scored 134 Goals conceded 105 Points per game 1.57

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-02-25.