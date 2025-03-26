Tottenham Hotspur could be set to beat some of Europe's biggest sides to the signing of Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen, according to reports - with the German defender emerging as a potential option for Ange Postecoglou to strengthen his ranks in the summer window.

Tottenham have struggled defensively this season, losing more games than they have won and drawn combined in the Premier League - and urgent action is needed in solidifying their backline. That could prompt Postecoglou to make a move for Tah, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Leverkusen defender could make his way to north London

The report by Fichajes states that Tah has piqued the interest of Tottenham, with the club looking to bolster their defence ahead of next season.

Jonathan Tah's Bundesliga statistics - Leverkusen squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =3rd Goals 2 =5th Clearances Per Game 4 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.2 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.2 =2nd Match rating 6.80 8th

The German, who has been at Bayer Leverkusen for a decade, looked set to sign for Barcelona in the past, but their financial uncertainty has allowed the Premier League side back into the race for his signature and able to hijack a deal.

Tah has chosen not to extend his contract at the BayArena, and with his deal set to expire at the end of the season, it represents a lucrative deal for those courting him to pursue in the summer months. Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool are all thought to be weighing up a move for Tah's services - but Tottenham have already initiated contact to learn about his situation.

The report further states that Tottenham are aiming to enhance their defensive solidity, and as such, they view Tah as a 'key piece' to achieve that goal - and although La Liga giants Barcelona are thought to be leading the race for his signature, Postecoglou's men have emerged as 'serious' alternatives should any move to the Camp Nou fail to materialise once again.

Should Tah play for Leverkusen against Bochum on Friday evening, it will mark his 300th Bundesliga appearance - and having turned out 393 times for Die Werkself, he's a player with vast experience, and a major reason for the fact that they have only lost three Bundesliga games in the past two seasons. In fact, a Champions League outing at Liverpool this season saw Tah named as 'one of, if not the best defender in Germany' by Arne Slot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan Tah has 35 caps for Germany.

Add 34 Champions League outings, 45 Europa League clashes and 34 German Cup appearances to his name, and the 29-year-old has done it all in his homeland.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-03-25.

