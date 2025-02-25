Tottenham Hotspur are seriously considering a summer move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, according to Fichajes.

The Lilywhites are reportedly contemplating triggering the 25-year-old’s £62m release clause after ‘making contact’ with Cunha in recent weeks.

Spurs view the Brazilian as a long-term replacement for Son Heung-min and a signing with significant potential for the future.

Cunha signed a new Wolves contract in January, but that has not ruled out a possible departure at the end of the season, with multiple Premier League clubs monitoring his situation.

Tottenham Want Matheus Cunha

To bolster Ange Postecoglou’s frontline

According to Fichajes, Cunha’s impressive season at Wolves has drawn interest from several English sides, with Arsenal and Chelsea also considering a move for the 25-year-old.

His release clause has left the door open for a potential summer exit, with a ‘fierce’ battle expected for his signature in the coming months.

Tottenham were linked with Cunha in January before he signed a new Molineux contract until June 2029 and ended speculation over his future for the time being.

The Brazilian international, who could 'walk into every Premier League XI', has been a key factor in Wolves’ battle for survival this term, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 25 top-flight appearances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cunha ranks seventh among Premier League top scorers this season, with Mohamed Salah leading the charts on 25 goals.

Spurs are anticipating for a busy summer transfer window but may have an in-house solution for Son’s long-term replacement, as they hold an option to buy Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel at the end of the campaign.

The French attacker joined the North London club on a short-term loan in February, and Tottenham are reportedly optimistic about securing his permanent arrival this summer.

Matheus Cunha's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 27 Goals 14 Assists 4 Minutes per goal 155 Minutes played 2,166

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-02-25.