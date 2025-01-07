Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could be set to add a second signing to his ranks in the January transfer window, according to reports - with Lens midfielder Andy Diouf being lined up amid contact from the north London club to the French outfit.

Diouf joined Lens last summer from Swiss side Basel, and has thoroughly impressed at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis under English-Belgian boss Will Still. Naturally, that has led to interest from elsewhere, and with Tottenham in need of a squad revamp owing to their numerous injuries over the past few weeks, Diouf has been earmarked as a potential target for the Premier League club.

The Lilywhites have been active already and could make a second signing

The report from TBR Football states that Tottenham have been in touch to ask about a move for Diouf, having already been active in the January transfer window.

Andy Diouf's Ligue 1 statistics - RC Lens squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 1 =5th Assists 1 =1st Key Passes Per Game 0.7 7th Tackles Per Game 1.2 =9th Dribbles Per Game 1.3 1st Match rating 6.53 =13th

The Lilywhites have already signed goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague in a £12.5million deal, which will alleviate fears over the injury Guglielmo Vicario picked up earlier in the season - and they may not stop there, with Diouf potentially being in their sights to strengthen their midfield ranks.

The report claims that Tottenham have made contact with Lens to ask about the 'incredible' French midfielder, which has been followed up by Crystal Palace making an enquiry to sign the 21-year-old. However, whilst Lens would prefer to hold on to the former Basel star in the winter window, the bleak financial outlook throughout Ligue 1 means that they may need the money now and that has alerted Postecoglou.

Lens paid £12.4million for his services, where Diouf has featured 48 times for the north-eastern French outfit, but Tottenham have had success in Ligue 1 in recent years when it comes to midfield recruitment. The likes of Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and more have excelled at the club, and Diouf could potentially be the latest instalment into that contingent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andy Diouf has 29 caps for France's youth teams.

Spurs will be hard-pressed to sign anyone that clubs don't want to sell in January, but with Lens' financial picture not looking rosy, they could take advantage of that to add youth and quality to their ranks for the second half of the campaign and beyond.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-01-25.