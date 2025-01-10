Tottenham Hotspur are among a host of Premier League clubs to have enquired about Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes, journalist Rudy Galetti has reported.

Spurs, alongside Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United, have reportedly asked information on the Brazilian international recently to better understand his situation at Molineux.

Wolves are reportedly not considering selling Gomes during this transfer window, with only ‘a huge offer’ likely to change their stance, as the 23-year-old is considered an important player.

Tottenham were linked with a move for Gomes last summer – the Lilywhites were named as ‘admirers’ of the promising midfielder, who still has more than three years remaining on his contract at Molineux.

Spurs ‘Ask Information’ on Joao Gomes

Among Premier League clubs keen

According to Galetti, Tottenham are firmly among Gomes’ admirers at the moment, while his departure from Wolves in January remains unlikely unless a substantial bid is presented.

Gomes, who joined Wolves from Brazilian side Flamengo in January 2023, has made 69 appearances in all competitions for the West Midlands club since.

The 'next level' 23-year-old has been a key player for Wolves this season, starting in all but one of their Premier League games and contributing three goal involvements.

Gomes has retained his place in the first XI under new manager Vitor Pereira and continues to be a vital asset at Molineux after two promising years.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will act on their reported interest in the 23-year-old as early as January, given that Ange Postecoglou may prioritise signing a new centre-back following injuries to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Spurs have identified Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura as a potential option to bolster their backline in the winter window and are considering testing the Bundesliga club’s resolve with a bid.

Tottenham are currently 12th in the Premier League after a dire run of results, winning just once in their last eight games. They will next face Tamworth in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Joao Gomes' Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 19 Goals 2 Assists 1 Pass completion % 84.2 Progressive passes per 90 5.37 Minutes played 1,608

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 13, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Monday, January 13th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-01-25.