Tottenham Hotspur fans will be hoping that they can sign a top attacker this summer as they aim to right their wrongs from last season, with the north London club falling just two points adrift of the Champions League places - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT that they have made contact with Desire Doue's agents as they aim to sign the Rennes star.

Tottenham did well in Ange Postecoglou's first season as manager, and the building blocks are in place to become a full Champions League outfit if they can recruit well in the summer. It won't be an easy task, though the additions of top young talent could shape their season - and Romano believes that although a deal to bring Doue to the club could be a challenge with interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, Spurs are certainly in the race.

Doue isn't the only forward the north London club are speaking to either, with Romano telling GMS that they are also in regular contact with the representatives of Wolves' Pedro Neto.

Desire Doue is on Tottenham's Radar

The north London outfit are looking to complete a deal for the prodigy

Doue had been linked with Tottenham earlier this week after a stellar campaign at Rennes, where he became one of the club's most important players; and at the age of just 19, he's certainly a huge talent for the future having already featured in two games for France's under-19 team and over 50 Ligue 1 games, leading to him being called 'one of a kind' by teammate Baptiste Santamaria.

Bayern and PSG will likely be at the front of the queue for his signature due to their Champions League standing, but Tottenham would likely be able to offer him more game time and that could well be a factor in his potential signing in north London, along with the draw of the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed previously that the youngster could cost up to £60m this summer.

The club are preparing themselves for a three-horse race

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano confirmed that Tottenham had made contact with Doue's representatives and that they wish to bring in an attacker in the transfer market - though they would face competition from Bayern and PSG for Doue's signature. He said when asked about Doue, Eberechi Eze or Pedro Neto coming to north London:

"Yes, they want to bring in one more [attacker], so for sure these are all names being considered by Tottenham. "For Desire Doue, there is interest from several clubs in Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain - and so it is not an easy race for Desire Doue. But Tottenham have had some contact with his agents."

Tottenham Need One More Attacker For Balance

The club are building for the future and Doue would be ideal

Tottenham do have superb talents all across their front three, but you can't help but feel they need one more youngster to come in as an understudy to their forward line.

Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski offer different qualities on the right-flank and compliment each other well, with Postecoglou utilising both differently to tailor his tactical needs; whilst Son Heung-min is a guaranteed starter up front.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham scored the seventh-most goals in the Premier League last season with 74.

Richarlison and Timo Werner - who are both capable of playing on the left or up front - can interchange when needed, but if one does act as Son's backup, it means that there is nobody on the bench when the first comes on; and that is where Doue is needed, coming off on the left for a more creative approach.

Bryan Gil has flattered to decieve since his move from Sevilla, whilst Manor Solomon's current status is currently unknown. Doue would add quality, youth and a succession plan.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-07-24.