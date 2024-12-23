Tottenham Hotspur are showing interest in Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey ahead of the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Spurs have reportedly been in contact with the Serie A club about signing the former Everton centre-back next month on a short-term loan deal, and have emerged as the front-runners for his signature in early 2025, despite other Premier League sides also being keen.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have earmarked Godfrey as a temporary solution to their recent defensive crisis, with stars Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven both out injured until 2025.

Tottenham are now said to be pushing hard to get a deal over the line, having prioritised bringing in a new defender heading into the January market.

Godfrey’s versatility could prove to be a useful asset for Postecoglou, as the Englishman is able to play anywhere across the backline and has significant Premier League experience, with 112 top-flight appearances to his name.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Godfrey has yet to start a game for Atalanta since joining from Everton in the summer.

The 26-year-old, who Rio Ferdinand called 'outstanding', has struggled to settle into his new surroundings in Italy and has only made five substitute appearances for Atalanta this season, including one in the Champions League.

Godfrey joined the Bergamo-based side in an £11m deal from Everton in June, penning a five-year contract, but he has already been linked with a departure, with multiple English sides reportedly showing interest.

Tottenham could well benefit from a new defender in January, having been in disappointing form ever since losing both Romero and Van de Ven to injuries again.

Postecoglou’s men have suffered a humiliating 6-3 defeat at home to Liverpool on Sunday and will now be looking to return to winning ways in their last two fixtures of 2024, facing Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

Spurs could welcome midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur back for their next game, as he has now served his seven-game suspension, but are going to be without Guglielmo Vicario, Richarlison and Wilson Odobert for the remainder of 2024, with the trio also out injured.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-12-24.