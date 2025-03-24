Tottenham Hotspur have made an early offer for highly-rated Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg, according to Fichajes.

The Lilywhites are reportedly looking to get ahead of Premier League competition in the race for the 17-year-old and have tabled a proposal worth €45m (£37m).

Spurs are aiming to seal the deal ‘as soon as possible’ for Rigg’s arrival this summer, although Sunderland have yet to decide whether to accept the initial offer.

A £37m deal would make Rigg the Black Cats’ most expensive departure ever, eclipsing Jordan Pickford’s £30m move to Everton in 2017.

Spurs ‘Table £37m Bid’ for Chris Rigg

Aiming to beat Premier League competition

According to Fichajes, Rigg has impressed Tottenham chiefs with his maturity, ability to influence games from midfield and technical skill.

The 17-year-old has caught the attention of scouts across the Premier League with his impressive displays at the Stadium of Light and has earned praise as 'the best young English player since Jude Bellingham'.

After his first full season with Sunderland’s first team in 2023/24, Rigg has emerged as a regular starter for Regis Le Bris side this term, making 36 appearances across all competitions and scoring four goals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rigg is third in Championship minutes played among Sunderland midfielders this season, behind Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham.

Tottenham could further rejuvenate their first-team squad this summer, having welcomed the likes of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Mathys Tel in the last two transfer windows.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Lilywhites are also interested in Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling and have been laying the groundwork for a deal to sign the 19-year-old after the season.

Dibling is expected to leave St Mary’s in a few months amid Southampton’s looming relegation and is believed to be one of Spurs’ key targets.

Chris Rigg's Sunderland Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 34 Goals 4 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 8 Minutes played 2,486

