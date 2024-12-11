Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made an ‘important financial offer’ for Lille star Jonathan David, whose contract with the French club expires at the end of the season, according to SPORT (via Sport Witness).

Spurs, alongside Barcelona, have been named as clubs interested in the 24-year-old striker, who faces an uncertain future at Lille ahead of the January transfer window.

David is expected to leave the Ligue 1 side and is said to be ‘dreaming’ of joining Barcelona, who have been closely following him for some time.

However, both coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco reportedly have doubts over his fit in the Catalan side, because the Canadian ‘suffers a lot when he doesn’t have space’.

As a result, Barcelona are understood to have slowed down their pursuit of David, meaning Tottenham could now get ahead in the race for the striker in 2025.

Ange Postecoglou’s side reportedly want to strike a pre-contract agreement with David in January for him to arrive on a free transfer next summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David has scored 11 goals in 14 league appearances for Lille this season.

David, labelled 'one of the best strikers in the world', has been in scintillating form for a third year running in France, netting 17 goals and providing three assists in 23 appearances in all competitions.

The Canadian’s efforts have helped Lille go unbeaten in their last four games in the Champions League, beating the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Bologna, while drawing 1-1 with Juventus.

David has scored four times in Lille’s impressive European run and remains a key player for Lille ahead of his contract expiry in June 2025.

Tottenham, who have welcomed forwards Dominic Solanke and Wilson Odobert before the season, have struggled for consistency under Postecoglou this term, winning just once in their last seven games in all competitions.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Spurs are expected to bolster their squad with further arrivals in January and have earmarked two areas of focus, with a left-sided defender and another attacker in their sights.

Jonathan David's Lille Stats (2024/25) Games 23 Goals 17 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 107 Minutes played 1,816

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-12-24.