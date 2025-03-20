Tottenham Hotspur have made an offer to Wolves to sign defender Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer, according to AfricaFoot.

Spurs are expected to be busy in the transfer market once again ahead of next season having struggled this year under manager Ange Postecoglou, with the club now desperate to win the Europa League in order to claim a spot in Europe for the new campaign.

That means more reinforcements will be needed to strengthen the squad, and Algeria star Ait-Nouri has now emerged as a atop target for the North London outfit.

Tottenham 'Make Bid' for Ait-Nouri

Liverpool and West Ham also interested

Ait-Nouri has emerged as 'one of the Premier League's best players' in recent times after his performances for Wolves, but their battles against relegation mean that bigger clubs are now paying attention to his situation.

Tottenham are in the race for his signature as they look for competition for Destiny Udogie, and Daniel Levy has made a move to get ahead in that race by making an opening bid for the Algeria international.

The report states that Spurs have tabled a £30m bid for the 23-year-old, whose current contract at Molineux is set to expire in 2026.

Rayan Ait-Nouri Wolves Stats 2024/25 Games 31(1) Goals 4 Assists 5

Liverpool and West Ham are also said to be paying close attention to Ait-Nouri, but Wolves are obviously desperate to keep their best players after all-but securing their Premier League status for next season.

It will surely cost more than just £30m to get Ait-Nouri out of the club, but Spurs have made their move and made contact to open talks and find a way to get an agreement over the line to strengthen the squad.

The club are in a difficult position at the moment and there are no guarantees that Postecoglou will still be in charge next season, with Levy having told him he must secure European football for the new season.

Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola and Fulham boss Marco Silva have been earmarked as the top targets to replace him should he be sacked, but it seems that the club have already made their mind up about bringing in Ait-Nouri for whoever is in the dugout.

