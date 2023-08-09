The transfer focus around Harry Kane has dominated news headlines over the past week, yet at Tottenham Hotspur there remains a vision of their own to make sure this window ends in some solid incoming business.

We have indicated since the beginning of this window that the club have had sights set on bringing in two central defenders and that remains the case today.

The first one is through the door and Micky van de Ven is a signing that is being celebrated as a very promising asset for Ange Postecoglou when he seeks to reinforce the back line. Much of the narrative around his arrival as Spurs boss is written around the fact this team will be more entertaining than anything we saw last season but the coaching around their defence is also going to make them a better all-round team.

Tottenham set to launch defender bid

For a while now there has been talk about them signing Tosin Adarabioyo, the 25-year-old Fulham defender who has been seeking a move away from Craven Cottage as he looks to kick his career up a level.

The interest is genuine, no doubt about that, but he is not their most pressing aim - and they certainly will not overpay for him if it does come to dropping down the order of targets and actually landing him.

As of now the main man they are looking at is Perr Schuurs. The Torino target was actually outlined here on GiveMeSport at the very beginning of summer as a player that was on Arsenal's radar. Since then Crystal Palace have had a look in his direction but also Tottenham 's transfer market experts have zoned in on him as a player that could greatly improve their squad for next season and an offer is expected to be lodged soon for a player rated at £34m, according to Italian reports.

One rumour that has been rife in recent days is around James Ward-Prowse, who Spurs actually have been linked with before.

At a time when he so obviously should be looking for a transfer back to the Premier League, and West Ham United have been testing the water, it seems no surprise that Tottenham would be on this trail.

Yet sources are indicating that it is not going to happen. In fact, Ward-Prowse looks set to join West Ham as their interest in the player remained at a much higher level of priority than he ever was with the Spurs recruitment staff.

They do want a midfielder, that much is true, but at this stage there are still meetings to determine exactly who that player will be.

Tottenham closing in on striker deal

It would be amiss to totally steer clear of the Kane situation in this column. Of course it is the main talking point around the club, no matter how hard you try to ignore it.

If he is to leave then it has always been the case that a buying club would have to at least get close to the £120million mark but as part of any deal that would tempt Spurs into selling it would also have to be that a huge chunk of the cash is paid up front.

Spurs’ preference all summer has been to hold onto the player but whether he stays or goes there is another forward being lined up to come into the club and that is Gift Orban.

The deal has been mooted over the past few days and well-informed insiders are indicating now that the 21-year-old is indeed being primed to land in North London - reliable Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has confirmed that the north London club could be willing to pay as much as €30m (£26m) for him.