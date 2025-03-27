Tottenham Hotspur have made an offer for their former managing director of football Fabio Paratici to return to the club, according to reports in Italy.

The North London giants are reportedly looking to hijack AC Milan’s move for the 52-year-old executive and are willing to re-sign him almost two years after he left the role in April 2023.

According to Radio Rossoneri, while Paratici remains the favourite to become Milan’s new sporting director, he also had a meeting on Thursday with Daniel Levy, where they discussed his possible return to Spurs.

The Lilywhites have reportedly tabled a ‘rich offer’ for the Italian and set a ‘very tight’ deadline for a response.

Tottenham Want to Re-Sign Fabio Paratici

He met with Daniel Levy on Thursday

Paratici is set to return to football following his 18-month suspension for financial irregularities during his time at Juventus.

The 52-year-old resigned from his role at Tottenham in April 2023 after losing an appeal in Italy against his ban, which was initially supposed to last 30 months.

Tottenham seem to have entered the race to re-sign Paratici at the last minute, as reports last week claimed his agreement with Milan was nearing completion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only four Premier League clubs have lost more games than Tottenham (15) this season.

Levy is believed to be particularly keen on his return, as he has ‘huge respect’ for the Italian and his work in North London during a two-year stint.

Paratici was responsible for signing the likes of Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie and Dejan Kulusevski, as well as appointing Antonio Conte, with whom he worked at Juventus before.

The 52-year-old spent his entire playing and executive career in Italy before joining Spurs in 2021.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 29 Wins 10 Draws 4 Losses 15 Points per game 1.17

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-03-25.