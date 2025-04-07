Tottenham Hotspur are showing strong interest in Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is set to become a free agent this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Lilywhites have reportedly earmarked the 28-year-old striker as a potential reinforcement to Ange Postecoglou’s frontline, as he is expected to seek a new challenge after the season.

Calvert-Lewin’s contract at Everton expires in less than three months and he is unlikely to renew amid growing interest from Premier League clubs.

Tottenham are said to have already begun making moves to entice the striker with an ambitious project and an important role in the squad for next season.

Spurs Want to Sign Calvert-Lewin

His Everton contract expires in three months

According to Fichajes, Everton have accepted that Calvert-Lewin’s departure is ‘practically inevitable’ when his contract expires at the end of June.

The Toffees did try to renew the England international’s expiring deal several times but are now resigned to the fact that his future lies elsewhere, with Tottenham showing keen interest.

Calvert-Lewin, who joined Everton from Sheffield United in 2016, has amassed 269 appearances for the Merseysiders to date, scoring 71 goals and providing 20 assists.

The 28-year-old, praised as ‘exceptional’, has once again endured an injury-hit campaign at Goodison Park and is currently out with a hamstring setback.

He has missed the last nine Premier League games, with his last appearance occurring on 25 January in the 1-0 win at Brighton.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Calvert-Lewin has made 22 league appearances for Everton this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Tottenham are believed to be eyeing frontline reinforcements after the season, although they do hold an option to make Mathys Tel’s loan permanent as well.

The French forward joined Spurs from Bayern Munich on a five-month loan in January and could be signed for a fee in the region of £50m this summer.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Everton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 22 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected goals 6.1 Expected assisted goals 0.6 Minutes played 1,574

